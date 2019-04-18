Log in
Christie's 2019 Art+Tech Summit: The A.I. Revolution Presented by Hyundai

04/18/2019 | 09:48am EDT

CHRISTIE’S AND HYUNDAI MOTOR LEAD THE CONVERSATION ABOUT THE INTERSECTION OF ART AND TECHNOLOGY

Conference will feature industry leaders from Google, MIT Technology Review, Pace Gallery, New Museum, The Metropolitan Museum of Art

An exhibition will present the New York premiere of Yugen, a moving-image artwork created by the filmmaker and artist Martha Fiennes, featuring actor Salma Hayek Pinault. Yugen, made possible with generous support by Gucci, will be on view throughout the week.

On June 25th, Christie’s New York will host the 2019 Art + Tech Summit: The A.I. Revolution, affirming their commitment to lead the conversation about the intersection of technology, art and the art market. Produced in conjunction with Christie’s Education and presented by Hyundai, the Summit will bring together thought leaders, industry experts, and artists for a series of lectures and panel discussions that will explore the impact of artificial intelligence (A.I.) on all aspects of the art world.

The Summit will include a public exhibition on view from June 26-28 at Christie’s Rockefeller Galleries. The exhibition will present the New York debut of Yugen, a moving-image artwork created by filmmaker and artist Martha Fiennes which features the actor Salma Hayek Pinault. Yugen explores the boundaries of a radical new media in which art and A.I. are combined to fuse new possibilities of creative expression. This exhibition is made possible with generous support by Gucci.

The exhibition will include an immersive presentation of The TRANSFER Download, showcasing artworks in emerging technologies by six artists, curated by Kelani Nichole. A selection of Hyundai cars will also be on view in a specially curated experience.

Topics addressed during the conference will include: the impact of A.I. on collecting and museums; the legal, ethical and social implications of A.I.; data analytics; and a discussion of trends and predictions about the future of this emerging technology.

Participating speakers are from: Google, Hyundai ARTLAB, Pace Gallery, MIT Technology Review; The Metropolitan Museum of Art; New Museum, and many more. Artists include Robbie Barrat and Martha Fiennes.

Guillaume Cerutti, CEO of Christie’s comments: “As the world’s leading art business, Christie’s is at the forefront of the conversation about the intersection of art and technology. For our second annual Art+Tech Summit, we are honored to bring together leading experts, influencers, and creative minds, who are redefining the art world with respect to technology, and changing the way art is created, experienced, and circulated.”

Wonhong Cho, Executive Vice President, Hyundai Motor, remarks: “As a technology company, it is our responsibility constantly to question and reflect upon the meaning of humanity amid the 4th industrial revolution. We believe that our mobility technology should be distilled into meaningful human exchange and cultural experiences. It is our hope that this Art+Tech Summit will provoke respectful debate and lead people to imagine a more inclusive and sustainable future.”

Further information, including the full speaker list and agenda together with details of ticket payment and venue location, is available here https://www.christies.com/art-and-tech

Yugen: http://www.yugen.art Yugen was produced by Tendercapital and SLOimage Ltd.


© Business Wire 2019
