Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Christine Gamache, CMCA, AMS, Hired as Director of Management Operations for RealManage Austin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 04:00am EST

Austin, Texas, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage announced today the hiring of Christine Gamache (CMCA, AMS), as the Director of Management Operations for the Austin area.


Christine Gamache began her career in real estate in 1998, starting in apartment leasing. She transitioned to property and HOA management in 2002, joining Associa as a portfolio manager. She was quickly promoted to branch director position for the Round Rock/North Austin office, where she eventually served as Vice President. She now brings her significant experience in property management and leadership to RealManage.


Christine is also very active with the Community Association Institute. She earned her Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA) designation, Association Management Specialists (AMS) designation, and serves on the Board of Directors for the Austin Chapter of the Community Association Institute (CAI). Additionally, CAI has recognized her multiple years with the Manager of Excellence award! Christine is also a Texas native, still, one of the few able to claim to be born and raised in Austin. She has been married for 19 years and has two teenage daughters.


"I am very excited to have Christine join the RealManage family, where her leadership and experience will be immediately impactful for our team and clients. She is a true professional, well known and respected in the Austin community. Her passion for her clients, communities, and teammates are vital for our journey to be something truly great," states Ben Yaeger – Central Texas Division President.

About RealManage 

The RealManage operating history goes back more than 30 years through our various acquisitions and branch operations and ranks as one of the top five HOA management companies in the nation. RealManage manages over 1,500 associations nationwide and is accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating.RealManage is a community management company that has office locations in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Nevada, Texas, and Washington. They provide management services to homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises, and large master-planned communities. 


Learn more about RealManage at www.realmanage.com.

Amanda Causey
RealManage
info@realmanage.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:51aPANASONIC : Alternative Replacement for EOL (Obsolete) Ceramic Capacitor of AVX, KEMET, TDK, MURATA, PANASONIC
AQ
04:49aAXA : Gives Three Managers New Duties -- Update
DJ
04:49aCorrection to IEA Forecast Article
DJ
04:49aRussian travel agency Intourist plans IPO after shareholder change
RE
04:48aBT : Johnson says Labour's plan to part-nationalise BT is 'crackpot'
RE
04:46aENDOMINES PUBL : Proposed changes to Endomines convertible loan
AQ
04:45aBuy-back yield SGB IL 3102 2019-11-15
GL
04:42aMALAYSIA'S PROMINENT PROPERTY DEVELOPER LAUNCHES MAH SING BLOG : A Segment on All Things Property
AQ
04:42aBW OFFSHORE : Exercise of Call Option
AQ
04:42aZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : GD e-Bridge Mobile Telemedicine partners with Zoom Video
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft
2U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says
3SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Comment regarding Sveriges Television
4NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Aided by Recovering Cloud-Computing Demand -- Update
5Buffett's Berkshire invests in Restoration Hardware, whose shares rise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group