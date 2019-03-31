Christine International : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the year ended 31 December 2018

1.GENERAL

The Company was incorporated on 11 March 2008 as an exempted company with limited liability in the Cayman Islands and its shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") with effect from 23 February 2012. The address of the registered office of the Company is Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman, KY1-1111, Cayman Islands.

The Company is an investment holding company. Its subsidiaries established in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") are primarily engaged in the production and sales of bakery products.

As at 31 December 2018, the Group has net current liabilities of RMB169,479,000. Taking into account of the historical settlement and addition pattern of the coupon liabilities and the financial resources of the Group, in the opinion of the directors of the Company, the Group has sufficient working capital for at least the next 12 months commencing from the end of the reporting period. Hence, the consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.

The consolidated financial statements are presented in Renminbi ("RMB"), which is also functional currency of the Company.

2.APPLICATION OF NEW AND AMENDMENTS TO HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS ("HKFRSs")

New and Amendments to HKFRSs that are mandatorily effective for the current year

The Group has applied the following new and amendments to HKFRSs issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") for the first time in the current year:

HKFRS 9 Financial Instruments HKFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers and the related Amendments HK(IFRIC)-Int 22 Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration Amendments to HKFRS 2 Classification and Measurement of Share-based Payment Transactions Amendments to HKFRS 4 Applying HKFRS 9 Financial Instruments with HKFRS 4 Insurance Contracts Amendments to HKAS 28 As part of the Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2014- 2016 Cycle Amendments to HKAS 40 Transfer of Investment Property

Except as described below, the application of the new and amendments to HKFRSs in the current year has had no material impact on the Group's financial performance and positions for the current and prior years and/or on the disclosures set out in these consolidated financial statements.

HKFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers

The Group has applied HKFRS 15 for the first time in the current year. HKFRS 15 superseded HKAS 18 Revenue and the related interpretations.

The Group has applied HKFRS 15 retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initially applying this Standard recognised at the date of initial application, 1 January 2018. Any difference at the date of initial application, if any, is recognised in the opening accumulated losses (or other components of equity, as appropriate) and comparative information has not been restated. Furthermore, in accordance with the transition provisions in HKFRS 15, the Group has elected to apply the Standard retrospectively only to contracts that are not completed at 1 January 2018. Accordingly, certain comparative information may not be comparable as comparative information was prepared under HKAS 18 Revenue and the related interpretations.