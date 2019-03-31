|
Christine International : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
03/31/2019 | 06:42pm EDT
CHRISTINE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
克 莉 絲 汀 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1210)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
‧Revenue decreased by approximately 17.52% to approximately RMB664 million (2017: approximately RMB805 million).
‧Gross profit decreased by approximately 18.85% to approximately RMB296 million (2017: approximately RMB365 million).
‧Loss attributable to owners of the Company increased by approximately 80.46% to loss of approximately RMB232 million (2017: loss of approximately RMB129 million).
‧Basic loss per share amounted to approximately RMB23.0 cents (2017: basic loss per share of approximately RMB12.7 cents).
‧The Board does not recommend the payment of a final dividend for 2018 (2017: Nil).
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Christine International Holdings Limited (the "Company", "we", "our" or "us") announces that the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017 are as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
NOTES
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
Revenue
|
3
|
664,017
|
|
805,046
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
(368,117)
|
(440,428)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
295,900
|
|
364,618
|
|
Other income
|
4
|
9,549
|
|
21,566
|
|
Impairment losses, net of reversal
|
5
|
(2,540)
|
-
|
Other gains and losses
|
6
|
(58,022)
|
(2,567)
|
Distribution and selling expenses
|
|
(401,938)
|
(432,055)
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
(77,167)
|
(76,473)
|
Other expenses
|
|
(200)
|
(465)
|
Share of loss of an associate
|
|
-
|
(70)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before tax
|
|
(234,418)
|
(125,446)
|
Income tax expense
|
7
|
2,243
|
|
(3,208)
|
Loss and total comprehensive expense for the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
attributable to owners of the Company
|
|
(232,175)
|
(128,654)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss per share - Basic and diluted (cents)
|
9
|
(23.0)
|
(12.7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 31 December 2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
NOTES
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
369,273
|
|
452,849
|
|
Prepaid lease payments for land
|
|
71,226
|
|
73,313
|
|
Intangible assets
|
|
5,034
|
|
15,639
|
|
Rental deposits
|
|
10,111
|
|
11,273
|
|
Deposits for purchase of non-current assets
|
|
13,607
|
|
19,072
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
469,251
|
|
572,146
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
26,494
|
|
32,006
|
|
Trade and other receivables and prepaid lease payments
|
10
|
61,855
|
|
69,303
|
|
Amounts due from related companies
|
|
22,720
|
|
23,081
|
|
Restricted bank deposits
|
|
34,970
|
|
52,911
|
|
Bank balances and cash
|
|
182,132
|
|
328,030
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
328,171
|
|
505,331
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
11
|
105,225
|
|
107,832
|
|
Deposit from customers
|
|
－
|
425,785
|
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
385,755
|
|
－
|
Amounts due to related companies
|
|
318
|
|
2,538
|
|
Tax payables
|
|
1,644
|
|
1,759
|
|
Dividend payable
|
|
4,708
|
|
4,708
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
497,650
|
|
542,622
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net current liabilities
|
|
(169,479)
|
(37,291)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets less current liabilities
|
|
299,772
|
|
534,855
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2017
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
－
|
2,440
|
Deferred income
|
1,016
|
1,484
|
|
|
|
|
|
298,756
|
530,931
|
Capital and reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
8
|
8
|
Reserves
|
298,748
|
530,923
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
298,756
|
530,931
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the year ended 31 December 2018
1.GENERAL
The Company was incorporated on 11 March 2008 as an exempted company with limited liability in the Cayman Islands and its shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") with effect from 23 February 2012. The address of the registered office of the Company is Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman, KY1-1111, Cayman Islands.
The Company is an investment holding company. Its subsidiaries established in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") are primarily engaged in the production and sales of bakery products.
As at 31 December 2018, the Group has net current liabilities of RMB169,479,000. Taking into account of the historical settlement and addition pattern of the coupon liabilities and the financial resources of the Group, in the opinion of the directors of the Company, the Group has sufficient working capital for at least the next 12 months commencing from the end of the reporting period. Hence, the consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.
The consolidated financial statements are presented in Renminbi ("RMB"), which is also functional currency of the Company.
2.APPLICATION OF NEW AND AMENDMENTS TO HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS ("HKFRSs")
New and Amendments to HKFRSs that are mandatorily effective for the current year
The Group has applied the following new and amendments to HKFRSs issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") for the first time in the current year:
|
HKFRS 9
|
Financial Instruments
|
HKFRS 15
|
Revenue from Contracts with Customers and the related Amendments
|
HK(IFRIC)-Int 22
|
Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration
|
Amendments to HKFRS 2
|
Classification and Measurement of Share-based Payment Transactions
|
Amendments to HKFRS 4
|
Applying HKFRS 9 Financial Instruments with
|
|
HKFRS 4 Insurance Contracts
|
Amendments to HKAS 28
|
As part of the Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2014- 2016 Cycle
|
Amendments to HKAS 40
|
Transfer of Investment Property
Except as described below, the application of the new and amendments to HKFRSs in the current year has had no material impact on the Group's financial performance and positions for the current and prior years and/or on the disclosures set out in these consolidated financial statements.
HKFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers
The Group has applied HKFRS 15 for the first time in the current year. HKFRS 15 superseded HKAS 18 Revenue and the related interpretations.
The Group has applied HKFRS 15 retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initially applying this Standard recognised at the date of initial application, 1 January 2018. Any difference at the date of initial application, if any, is recognised in the opening accumulated losses (or other components of equity, as appropriate) and comparative information has not been restated. Furthermore, in accordance with the transition provisions in HKFRS 15, the Group has elected to apply the Standard retrospectively only to contracts that are not completed at 1 January 2018. Accordingly, certain comparative information may not be comparable as comparative information was prepared under HKAS 18 Revenue and the related interpretations.
|
|