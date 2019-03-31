Log in
Christine International : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

03/31/2019 | 06:42pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHRISTINE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

克 莉 絲 汀 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1210)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Revenue decreased by approximately 17.52% to approximately RMB664 million (2017: approximately RMB805 million).

Gross profit decreased by approximately 18.85% to approximately RMB296 million (2017: approximately RMB365 million).

Loss attributable to owners of the Company increased by approximately 80.46% to loss of approximately RMB232 million (2017: loss of approximately RMB129 million).

Basic loss per share amounted to approximately RMB23.0 cents (2017: basic loss per share of approximately RMB12.7 cents).

The Board does not recommend the payment of a final dividend for 2018 (2017: Nil).

- 1 -

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Christine International Holdings Limited (the "Company", "we", "our" or "us") announces that the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017 are as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

NOTES

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenue

3

664,017

805,046

Cost of sales

(368,117)

(440,428)

Gross profit

295,900

364,618

Other income

4

9,549

21,566

Impairment losses, net of reversal

5

(2,540)

-

Other gains and losses

6

(58,022)

(2,567)

Distribution and selling expenses

(401,938)

(432,055)

Administrative expenses

(77,167)

(76,473)

Other expenses

(200)

(465)

Share of loss of an associate

-

(70)

Loss before tax

(234,418)

(125,446)

Income tax expense

7

2,243

(3,208)

Loss and total comprehensive expense for the year

attributable to owners of the Company

(232,175)

(128,654)

Loss per share - Basic and diluted (cents)

9

(23.0)

(12.7)

- 2 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 31 December 2018

2018

2017

NOTES

RMB'000

RMB'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

369,273

452,849

Prepaid lease payments for land

71,226

73,313

Intangible assets

5,034

15,639

Rental deposits

10,111

11,273

Deposits for purchase of non-current assets

13,607

19,072

Goodwill

469,251

572,146

Current assets

Inventories

26,494

32,006

Trade and other receivables and prepaid lease payments

10

61,855

69,303

Amounts due from related companies

22,720

23,081

Restricted bank deposits

34,970

52,911

Bank balances and cash

182,132

328,030

328,171

505,331

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

11

105,225

107,832

Deposit from customers

425,785

Contract liabilities

385,755

Amounts due to related companies

318

2,538

Tax payables

1,644

1,759

Dividend payable

4,708

4,708

497,650

542,622

Net current liabilities

(169,479)

(37,291)

Total assets less current liabilities

299,772

534,855

- 3 -

2018

2017

RMB'000

RMB'000

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

2,440

Deferred income

1,016

1,484

298,756

530,931

Capital and reserves

Share capital

8

8

Reserves

298,748

530,923

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

298,756

530,931

- 4 -

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the year ended 31 December 2018

1.GENERAL

The Company was incorporated on 11 March 2008 as an exempted company with limited liability in the Cayman Islands and its shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") with effect from 23 February 2012. The address of the registered office of the Company is Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman, KY1-1111, Cayman Islands.

The Company is an investment holding company. Its subsidiaries established in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") are primarily engaged in the production and sales of bakery products.

As at 31 December 2018, the Group has net current liabilities of RMB169,479,000. Taking into account of the historical settlement and addition pattern of the coupon liabilities and the financial resources of the Group, in the opinion of the directors of the Company, the Group has sufficient working capital for at least the next 12 months commencing from the end of the reporting period. Hence, the consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.

The consolidated financial statements are presented in Renminbi ("RMB"), which is also functional currency of the Company.

2.APPLICATION OF NEW AND AMENDMENTS TO HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS ("HKFRSs")

New and Amendments to HKFRSs that are mandatorily effective for the current year

The Group has applied the following new and amendments to HKFRSs issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") for the first time in the current year:

HKFRS 9

Financial Instruments

HKFRS 15

Revenue from Contracts with Customers and the related Amendments

HK(IFRIC)-Int 22

Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration

Amendments to HKFRS 2

Classification and Measurement of Share-based Payment Transactions

Amendments to HKFRS 4

Applying HKFRS 9 Financial Instruments with

HKFRS 4 Insurance Contracts

Amendments to HKAS 28

As part of the Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2014- 2016 Cycle

Amendments to HKAS 40

Transfer of Investment Property

Except as described below, the application of the new and amendments to HKFRSs in the current year has had no material impact on the Group's financial performance and positions for the current and prior years and/or on the disclosures set out in these consolidated financial statements.

HKFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers

The Group has applied HKFRS 15 for the first time in the current year. HKFRS 15 superseded HKAS 18 Revenue and the related interpretations.

The Group has applied HKFRS 15 retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initially applying this Standard recognised at the date of initial application, 1 January 2018. Any difference at the date of initial application, if any, is recognised in the opening accumulated losses (or other components of equity, as appropriate) and comparative information has not been restated. Furthermore, in accordance with the transition provisions in HKFRS 15, the Group has elected to apply the Standard retrospectively only to contracts that are not completed at 1 January 2018. Accordingly, certain comparative information may not be comparable as comparative information was prepared under HKAS 18 Revenue and the related interpretations.

- 5 -

