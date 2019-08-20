Christine International : CHANGE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHANGE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of Christine International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 13 August 2019 in relation to the date of the meeting of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company to be held on Friday, 23 August 2019 (the "Board Meeting") for the purpose of, among others, considering and, if thought fit, approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "2019 Interim Results") and its publication and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

The Board hereby announces that as additional time is required to finalise the 2019 Interim Results, the date of the Board Meeting has been changed from Friday, 23 August 2019 to Friday, 30 August 2019.

