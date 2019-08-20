Christine International : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

CHRISTINE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
克莉絲汀國際控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1210)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Christine International Holdings Limited are set out below:
Chairman of the Board and Non-executive Director
Mr. Dun-Ching Hung
Executive Directors
Mr. Yong Ning Zhu
Mr. Ming-Tien Lin
Mr. I-Sheng Chan
Ms. Jo-Hsien Chiang
Non-executive Directors
Mr. Chi-Ming Chou
Mr. Weiguang Shi
Independent Non-executive Directors
Ms. Wanwen Su
Mr. Chen Zhou