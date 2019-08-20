Log in
Christine International : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

08/20/2019 | 07:53pm EDT

CHRISTINE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

克莉絲汀國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1210)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Christine International Holdings Limited are set out below:

Chairman of the Board and Non-executive Director

Mr. Dun-Ching Hung

Executive Directors

Mr. Yong Ning Zhu

Mr. Ming-Tien Lin

Mr. I-Sheng Chan

Ms. Jo-Hsien Chiang

Non-executive Directors

Mr. Chi-Ming Chou

Mr. Weiguang Shi

Independent Non-executive Directors

Ms. Wanwen Su

Mr. Chen Zhou

1

There are four Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee

Audit

Remuneration

Nomination

Strategy and

Investment

Committee

Committee

Committee

Director

Committee

Mr. Dun-Ching Hung

Mr. Yong Ning Zhu

M

C

C

Mr. Ming-Tien Lin

M

Mr. I-Sheng Chan

M

Ms. Jo-Hsien Chiang

Mr. Chi-Ming Chou

Mr. Weiguang Shi

Ms. Wanwen Su

M

M

Mr. Chen Zhou

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board committees
  1. Member of the relevant Board committees

Shanghai, the PRC, 20 August 2019

2

Disclaimer

Christine International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 23:52:10 UTC
