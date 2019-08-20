Christine International : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

CHRISTINE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

克莉絲汀國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1210)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Christine International Holdings Limited are set out below:

Chairman of the Board and Non-executive Director

Mr. Dun-Ching Hung

Executive Directors

Mr. Yong Ning Zhu

Mr. Ming-Tien Lin

Mr. I-Sheng Chan

Ms. Jo-Hsien Chiang

Non-executive Directors

Mr. Chi-Ming Chou

Mr. Weiguang Shi

Independent Non-executive Directors

Ms. Wanwen Su

Mr. Chen Zhou