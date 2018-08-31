Christine International : List of Directors and their Role and Function

CHRISTINE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED дക͓ყછٰϞࠢʮ̡
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1210)
List of Directors and their Role and Function
The members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Christine International Holdings Limited are set out below:
Directors
Mr. Yu Lin
Mr. Dun-Ching Hung Mr. Yuan Lin
Mr. Weiguang Shi
Executive Directors
Mr. Ming-Tien Lin (Chairman) Mr. I-Sheng Chan
Mr. Wen-Chian Lu Ms. Jo-Hsien Chiang
Non-executive Director Mr. Chi-Ming Chou
Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. Haiming Gao
Mr. Nianlin Zhu Ms. Wanwen Su Mr. Chi Ming XuThere are 4 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
Director
Board CommitteeAudit CommitteeRemuneration Nomination
Committee CommitteeStrategy and Investment Committee
Mr. Yu Lin
Mr. Dun-Ching Hung Mr. Yuan Lin
Mr. Weiguang Shi Mr. Ming-Tien Lin Mr. I-Sheng Chan Mr. Wen-Chian Lu Ms. Jo-Hsien Chiang Mr. Chi-Ming Chou Mr. Haiming Gao Mr. Nianlin Zhu Ms. Wanwen Su Mr. Chi Ming XuMC M M
M CMC M
Notes:
Shanghai, the PRC, 30 August 2018
