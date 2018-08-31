Log in
Christine International : List of Directors and their Role and Function

08/31/2018 | 12:37am CEST

CHRISTINE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED д஁ക͓਷ყછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1210)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Christine International Holdings Limited are set out below:

Directors

Mr. Yu Lin

Mr. Dun-Ching Hung Mr. Yuan Lin

Mr. Weiguang Shi

Executive Directors

Mr. Ming-Tien Lin (Chairman) Mr. I-Sheng Chan

Mr. Wen-Chian Lu Ms. Jo-Hsien Chiang

Non-executive Director Mr. Chi-Ming Chou

Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. Haiming Gao

Mr. Nianlin Zhu Ms. Wanwen Su Mr. Chi Ming XuThere are 4 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Director

Board CommitteeAudit CommitteeRemuneration Nomination

Committee CommitteeStrategy and Investment Committee

Mr. Yu Lin

Mr. Dun-Ching Hung Mr. Yuan Lin

Mr. Weiguang Shi Mr. Ming-Tien Lin Mr. I-Sheng Chan Mr. Wen-Chian Lu Ms. Jo-Hsien Chiang Mr. Chi-Ming Chou Mr. Haiming Gao Mr. Nianlin Zhu Ms. Wanwen Su Mr. Chi Ming XuMC M M

M CMC M

Notes:

  • C Chairman of the relevant Board committees

  • M Member of the relevant Board committees

Shanghai, the PRC, 30 August 2018

Disclaimer

Christine International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 22:36:05 UTC
