Christine International : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 20 AUGUST 2019; REMOVAL OF A DIRECTOR; CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES AND NON-COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10A AND 3.21 OF THE LISTING RULES

Ordinary Resolutions Number of Votes (%) For Against (vi) in accordance with Article 83(5) of the Articles of NA NA Association, Mr. Chi Ming Xu be removed as a Director with immediate effect; (vii) in accordance with Article 83(5) of the Articles of 8,218,000 865,224,096 Association, Mr. Yong Ning Zhu be removed as a (0.9409%) (99.0591%) Director with immediate effect; and (viii) in accordance with Article 83(5) of the Articles of 865,624,096 7,818,000 Association, Mr. Shi Chen be removed as a Director (99.1049%) (0.8951%) with immediate effect.

As Mr. Chi Ming Xu, an executive Director, had resigned as a Director prior to the EGM held today, voting on the resolution numbered (vi) is not applicable.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution numbered (viii), such resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. As less than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions numbered (i), (ii), (iii), (iv), (v) and (vii), such resolutions were not passed as ordinary resolutions.

The total number of shares of the Company in issue as at the date of the EGM, being the total number of shares entitling the holders thereof to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the EGM, was 1,010,188,000 shares. There were no shares entitling the shareholder to attend and abstain from voting in favour at the EGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules the ("Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

There were no restrictions on any shareholder to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the EGM. No shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the EGM. None of the shareholders has stated their intention in the circular of the EGM to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the EGM.

For details of the aforesaid resolutions, shareholders may refer to the notice of the EGM and the circular of the Company dated 29 July 2019.

The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM.

REMOVAL OF A DIRECTOR AND BOARD COMMITTEES COMPOSITION

Following the poll results at the EGM described above, Mr. Shi Chen was removed as a Director with effect from 20 August 2019. In addition, Mr. Shi Chen will cease to be a member of each of the audit committee and nomination committee of the Company.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board has not received any notice of disagreement with the Board or any matters that need to be brought to the attention of holders of securities of the Company from Mr. Shi Chen.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Shi Chen for his contribution to the Company during his tenure as an independent non-executive Director.