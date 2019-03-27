Log in
Christine International : RESIGNATION OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN AND MEMBER OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES, APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS AND CHAIRMAN OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE AND NON-COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10A AND 3.11 OF THE LISTING RULES

03/27/2019 | 08:50pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHRISTINE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

克莉絲汀國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1210)

RESIGNATION OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND

CHAIRMAN AND MEMBER OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES,

APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS AND

CHAIRMAN OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

AND

NON-COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10A AND 3.11 OF THE LISTING RULES

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Christine International Holdings Limited (the "Company"), hereby announces that

(i)Mr. Haiming Gao ("Mr. Gao") has resigned as an independent non-executive Director, the chairman of the audit committee, a member of the nomination committee and the member of the strategy and investment committee of the Company due to his intention to devote more time on his personal business, with effect from 27 March 2019; and

(ii)Mr. Meilin Zhou and Mr. Shi Chen, both independent non-executive Directors, have been appointed as members of the audit committee of the Company and Mr. Meilin Zhou serves as the chairman of the audit committee of the Company, with effect from 27 March 2019.

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the"Stock Exchange").

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board announces that Mr. Gao has resigned as an independent non-executive Director, the chairman of the audit committee, the member of the nomination committee and the member of the strategy and investment committee of the Company, with effect from 27 March 2019, due to his intention to devote more time on his personal business. Mr. Gao has confirmed that there is no disagreement with the Company in any respect and there are no matters which need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange in relation to his resignation.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Mr. Gao for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of service.

APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS AND CHAIRMAN OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Board announces that Mr. Meilin Zhou and Mr. Shi Chen, both independent non-executive Directors, have been appointed as members of the audit committee of the Company and Mr. Meilin Zhou serves as the chairman of the audit committee of the Company, with effect from 27 March 2019.

BOARD COMMITTEES COMPOSITION

As at the date of this announcement, due to the resignation of Mr. Gao, each of the remuneration committee and the strategy and investment committee of the Company currently consists of one member, and the nomination committee consists of two members. The terms of reference of each of the remuneration committee, nomination committee and strategy and investment committee of the Company provide that such committees should consist of a minimum of three members. The Board will appoint two new members and the chairman of the remuneration committee, two new members and the chairman of the strategy and investment committee and one new member and the chairman of the nomination committee after due consideration. Further announcement will be made by the Company in relation to such appointments as and when appropriate.

NON-COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10A AND 3.11 OF THE LISTING RULES

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 1 November 2018, 11 December 2018 and 17 December 2018. The Company has not been in compliance with Rule 3.10A of the Listing Rules since 1 November 2018, which stipulates that the number of independent non-executive directors shall represent at least one-third

of the board. Following the resignation of Mr. Gao, the Company currently comprises twelve Directors, but only three out of which are independent non-executive Directors. As such, the number of independent non-executive Directors has fallen below the minimum number required under Rule 3.10A of the Listing Rules.

As the Company has failed to identify a suitable candidate to be the independent non-executive Director within three months since 1 November 2018 pursuant to Rule 3.11 of the Listing Rules, such failure has constituted a breach of Rule 3.11 of the Listing Rules since 1 February 2019.

The Company will make its best endeavours to identify a suitable candidate to be the independent non-executive Director as soon as possible to meet the relevant requirements under the Listing Rules. The Company will make further announcement as and when appropriate.

By order of the Board

CHRISTINE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

克莉絲汀國際控股有限公司

Yong Ning Zhu

Chairman

Shanghai, the PRC, 27 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises twelve Directors, of which five are executive Directors, namely Mr. Yong Ning Zhu (Chairman), Mr. Ming-Tien Lin, Mr. I-Sheng Chan, Ms. Jo-Hsien Chiang and Mr. Chi Ming Xu, four are non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chi-Ming Chou, Mr. Dun-Ching Hung, Mr. Yuan Lin and Mr. Weiguang Shi and three are independent non-executive Directors, namely Ms. Wanwen Su, Mr. Meilin Zhou and Mr. Shi Chen.

Disclaimer

Christine International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 00:49:05 UTC
