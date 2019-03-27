Christine International : RESIGNATION OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN AND MEMBER OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES, APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS AND CHAIRMAN OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE AND NON-COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10A AND 3.11 OF THE LISTING RULES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CHRISTINE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
克莉絲汀國際控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1210)
RESIGNATION OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND
CHAIRMAN AND MEMBER OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES,
APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS AND
CHAIRMAN OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE
AND
NON-COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10A AND 3.11 OF THE LISTING RULES
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Christine International Holdings Limited (the "Company"), hereby announces that
(i)Mr. Haiming Gao ("Mr. Gao") has resigned as an independent non-executive Director, the chairman of the audit committee, a member of the nomination committee and the member of the strategy and investment committee of the Company due to his intention to devote more time on his personal business, with effect from 27 March 2019; and
(ii)Mr. Meilin Zhou and Mr. Shi Chen, both independent non-executive Directors, have been appointed as members of the audit committee of the Company and Mr. Meilin Zhou serves as the chairman of the audit committee of the Company, with effect from 27 March 2019.
This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the"Stock Exchange").