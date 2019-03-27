Christine International : RESIGNATION OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN AND MEMBER OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES, APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS AND CHAIRMAN OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE AND NON-COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10A AND 3.11 OF THE LISTING RULES

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board announces that Mr. Gao has resigned as an independent non-executive Director, the chairman of the audit committee, the member of the nomination committee and the member of the strategy and investment committee of the Company, with effect from 27 March 2019, due to his intention to devote more time on his personal business. Mr. Gao has confirmed that there is no disagreement with the Company in any respect and there are no matters which need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange in relation to his resignation.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Mr. Gao for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of service.

APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS AND CHAIRMAN OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Board announces that Mr. Meilin Zhou and Mr. Shi Chen, both independent non-executive Directors, have been appointed as members of the audit committee of the Company and Mr. Meilin Zhou serves as the chairman of the audit committee of the Company, with effect from 27 March 2019.

BOARD COMMITTEES COMPOSITION

As at the date of this announcement, due to the resignation of Mr. Gao, each of the remuneration committee and the strategy and investment committee of the Company currently consists of one member, and the nomination committee consists of two members. The terms of reference of each of the remuneration committee, nomination committee and strategy and investment committee of the Company provide that such committees should consist of a minimum of three members. The Board will appoint two new members and the chairman of the remuneration committee, two new members and the chairman of the strategy and investment committee and one new member and the chairman of the nomination committee after due consideration. Further announcement will be made by the Company in relation to such appointments as and when appropriate.

NON-COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10A AND 3.11 OF THE LISTING RULES

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 1 November 2018, 11 December 2018 and 17 December 2018. The Company has not been in compliance with Rule 3.10A of the Listing Rules since 1 November 2018, which stipulates that the number of independent non-executive directors shall represent at least one-third