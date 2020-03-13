Christine International : RESIGNATION OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND NON-COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10A AND 3.11 OF THE LISTING RULES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHRISTINE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

克莉絲汀國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1210)

RESIGNATION OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND NON-COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10A AND

3.11 OF THE LISTING RULES

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Christine International Holdings Limited (the "Company"), hereby announces that:

Mr. Chen Zhou ("Mr. Zhou") has resigned as an independent non-executive Director due to his intention to devote more time on his personal business, with effect from 13 March 2020.

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board announces that Mr. Zhou has resigned as an independent non-executive Director with effect from 13 March 2020, due to his intention to devote more time on his personal business. Mr. Zhou has confirmed that there is no disagreement with the Company in any respect and there are no matters which need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange in relation to his resignation.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Mr. Zhou for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of service.