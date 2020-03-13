Log in
Christine International : RESIGNATION OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND NON-COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10A AND 3.11 OF THE LISTING RULES

03/13/2020 | 10:25am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHRISTINE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

克莉絲汀國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1210)

RESIGNATION OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND NON-COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10A AND

3.11 OF THE LISTING RULES

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Christine International Holdings Limited (the "Company"), hereby announces that:

Mr. Chen Zhou ("Mr. Zhou") has resigned as an independent non-executive Director due to his intention to devote more time on his personal business, with effect from 13 March 2020.

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board announces that Mr. Zhou has resigned as an independent non-executive Director with effect from 13 March 2020, due to his intention to devote more time on his personal business. Mr. Zhou has confirmed that there is no disagreement with the Company in any respect and there are no matters which need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange in relation to his resignation.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Mr. Zhou for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of service.

NON-COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10A AND 3.11 OF THE LISTING RULES

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 21 June 2019 and 30 August 2019. The Company has not been in compliance with Rule 3.10A of the Listing Rules since 21 June 2019, which stipulates that the number of independent non-executive directors shall represent at least one-third of the board. Following the resignation of Mr. Zhou, the Company currently comprises ten Directors, but only two out of which are independent non-executive Directors. As such, the number of independent non-executive Directors has fallen below the minimum number required under Rule 3.10A of the Listing Rules.

As the Company has failed to identify a suitable candidate to be the independent non-executive Director within three months since 21 June 2019 pursuant to Rule 3.11 of the Listing Rules, such failure has constituted a breach of Rule 3.11 of the Listing Rules since 21 June 2019.

The Company will make its best endeavours to identify a suitable candidate to be the independent non-executive Director as soon as possible to meet the relevant requirements under the Listing Rules. The Company will make further announcement as and when appropriate.

By order of the Board

CHRISTINE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

克莉絲汀國際控股有限公司

Dun-Ching Hung

Chairman

Shanghai, the PRC, 13 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises ten Directors, of which five are executive Directors, namely Mr. Yong Ning Zhu, Mr. Ming-Tien Lin, Mr. I-Sheng Chan, Ms. Jo-Hsien Chiang and Mr. Chien-Li Tseng, three are non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chi-Ming Chou, Mr. Dun-Ching Hung (Chairman) and Mr. Weiguang Shi and two are independent non-executive Directors, namely Ms. Wanwen Su and Mr. Chun Bin Xu.

Disclaimer

Christine International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 14:24:04 UTC
