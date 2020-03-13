Christine International : RESIGNATION OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND NON-COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10A AND 3.11 OF THE LISTING RULES

NON-COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10A AND 3.11 OF THE LISTING RULES
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 21 June 2019 and 30 August 2019. The Company has not been in compliance with Rule 3.10A of the Listing Rules since 21 June 2019, which stipulates that the number of independent non-executive directors shall represent at least one-third of the board. Following the resignation of Mr. Zhou, the Company currently comprises ten Directors, but only two out of which are independent non-executive Directors. As such, the number of independent non-executive Directors has fallen below the minimum number required under Rule 3.10A of the Listing Rules.
As the Company has failed to identify a suitable candidate to be the independent non-executive Director within three months since 21 June 2019 pursuant to Rule 3.11 of the Listing Rules, such failure has constituted a breach of Rule 3.11 of the Listing Rules since 21 June 2019.
The Company will make its best endeavours to identify a suitable candidate to be the independent non-executive Director as soon as possible to meet the relevant requirements under the Listing Rules. The Company will make further announcement as and when appropriate.
By order of the Board
CHRISTINE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
克莉絲汀國際控股有限公司
Dun-Ching Hung
Chairman
Shanghai, the PRC, 13 March 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises ten Directors, of which five are executive Directors, namely Mr. Yong Ning Zhu, Mr. Ming-Tien Lin, Mr. I-Sheng Chan, Ms. Jo-Hsien Chiang and Mr. Chien-Li Tseng, three are non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chi-Ming Chou, Mr. Dun-Ching Hung (Chairman) and Mr. Weiguang Shi and two are independent non-executive Directors, namely Ms. Wanwen Su and Mr. Chun Bin Xu.