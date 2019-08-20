Log in
Christine International : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

08/20/2019 | 07:53pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHRISTINE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

克莉絲汀國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1210)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Christine International Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Mr. Chi Ming Xu ("Mr. Xu") has tendered his resignation to the Board to resign as an executive Director with effect from 20 August 2019, due to his intention to devote more time on his personal business.

Mr. Xu has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board during his tenure as an executive Director and there is no matter relating to his resignation as an executive Director that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Xu for his outstanding contributions to the development of the Company during his tenure as an executive Director.

By Order of the Board

Christine International Holdings Limited

Dun-Ching Hung

Chairman

Shanghai, the PRC, 20 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises nine Directors, of which four are executive Directors, namely Mr. Yong Ning Zhu, Mr. Ming-Tien Lin, Mr. I-Sheng Chan and Ms. Jo-Hsien Chiang, three are non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Dun-Ching Hung (Chairman), Mr. Chi-Ming Chou and Mr. Weiguang Shi, and two are independent non-executive Directors, namely Ms. Wanwen Su and Mr. Chen Zhou.

Disclaimer

Christine International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 23:52:10 UTC
