Christine Lagarde Pledges to Review ECB's Negative Rates

By Tom Fairless

Christine Lagarde, the likely next president of the European Central Bank, held out an olive branch to the bank's German critics at a confirmation hearing on Wednesday, promising to review the costs and benefits of controversial ECB policy tools such as negative interest rates and large-scale bond purchases, even as she signaled she would leave them in place.

Addressing European Union lawmakers in Brussels, Ms. Lagarde said that while the impact of the ECB's unconventional tools on Europe's economy "continues to be positive, we need to be mindful about their potential side effects and we have to take the concerns of people seriously."

The comments indicate that Ms. Lagarde is eager to address worries in Germany and other northern European economies over years of aggressive central-bank stimulus, which have prompted a series of lawsuits and political attacks on the Frankfurt-based ECB.

It is the first time that Ms. Lagarde has been publicly quizzed on her likely approach to steering the ECB, which emerged during the crisis as the eurozone's most important economic firefighter.

New policy instruments spearheaded by current ECB President Mario Draghi have been fiercely criticized in northern European countries such as Germany for hurting savers and banks, and subsidizing profligate governments.

Ms. Lagarde, a former lawyer who was until recently Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, was careful not to signal a break with Mr. Draghi's aggressive policies, which are credited with supporting the region's economic recovery. She said the ECB's bond-buying programs had been justified by a "body of jurisprudence" -- a reference to judgments by the EU's top court in favor of the ECB.

Ms. Lagarde is expected to replace Mr. Draghi as ECB President on Nov. 1, pending approval from European Union leaders. Her appointment is considered a formality given that she was nominated by EU leaders in July. European lawmakers will also hold a nonbinding vote on her appointment in about two weeks' time.

Ms. Lagarde is set to take the reins as the ECB faces critical decisions over how to support the eurozone's sagging economy. The region's large manufacturing sector has been shaken by external risks that include Brexit and trade tensions, as well as a slowdown in China. Germany, the region's largest economy, could be heading into recession, while political turbulence in Italy is hurting investor confidence.

ECB officials will debate next Wednesday and Thursday whether to expand or relaunch a giant bond-buying program that has been criticized by German officials, or to cut interest rates further below zero. The ECB's key interest rate is currently set at minus 0.4%.

Investors are expecting a sizable new stimulus package. But both German members of the ECB's rate-setting committee, including Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, have recently expressed skepticism about the need for more stimulus.

Mr. Weidmann was long considered a front-runner in the race to succeed Mr. Draghi as ECB President, but his chances were hampered by his opposition to key ECB policies, especially bond buying.

At Wednesday's hearing, Ms. Lagarde argued that the ECB's unconventional policy tools had supported its economy.

"The euro area economy faces some near-term risks, mainly related to external factors, and inflation remains persistently below the ECB's objective," Ms. Lagarde said. "I therefore agree with the view of the Governing Council that a highly accommodative policy stance is warranted for a prolonged period of time."

Asked how long the period of negative interest rates would continue, Ms. Lagarde said she couldn't say, but that there was scope to expand some of the ECB's policy tools further.

Sven Giegold, a European lawmaker representing Germany who attended the hearing, urged Ms. Lagarde to "be honest about the problems of low interest-rate policy."

"She does not address the negative effects on financial stability and real-estate prices clearly enough," Mr. Giegold said.

Ms. Lagarde said that the ECB should be careful to limit its actions in future, and that other economic policy makers should step up to support the region's economy.

"I was present when Draghi actually said 'We will do whatever it takes," Ms. Lagarde said, a reference to Mr. Draghi's 2012 promise in London to defend the currency union.

"I hope I will never have to say something like that, I really do, because if I had it would mean that the other economic policy makers are not doing what they had to do."

Write to Tom Fairless at tom.fairless@wsj.com