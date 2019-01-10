Christine Lee joins BillingTree as Chief Executive Officer bringing 30+ years payments experience to emerging fintech powerhouse

PHOENIX, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingTree®, the payment problem solvers™, announced today the appointment of Christine "Chris" Lee as Chief Executive Officer. Former CEO Edgars Sturans will remain as a BillingTree Board member. Ms. Lee's hiring comes at an opportune time for the rapidly growing payment solution provider, supplying a wealth of payment industry and banking experience as the company expands deeper within new verticals. Her expertise will compliment the company's success in ARM, Auto Finance, Banking, Credit Unions and Healthcare.

Ms. Lee is a highly accomplished industry veteran having successfully lead teams at Moneris, Vantiv, NPC, Bank of America and is currently the President Elect for the Electronic Transactions Association (ETA). She's also served as the Women's Network in Electronic Transactions (WNET) President, and 11-year Board Member participant.

BillingTree, headquartered in Phoenix, AZ with offices in Toledo, OH is a leading supplier of financial technology and payment solutions, processing over $4 Billion annually for clients from multiple industries. The company was most recently recognized as one of the Top Revenue Cycle Management Solutions for 2018.

"I am pleased Christine accepted the CEO position here at BillingTree. Her outstanding resume and experience are the perfect fit to build on our 15-year sustained track record of success, innovation and client service excellence," said Edgars Sturans, BillingTree Board Member and outgoing CEO.

"I'm thrilled to join BillingTree, a proven payments company with innovative technology solutions including Payrazr® and CareView™ which position us for rapid growth within our current and future target verticals," said Chris Lee, BillingTree's incoming CEO. "The payments industry is rapidly changing, and my career history will serve us well as we continue to scale BillingTree's revenue growth and software solutions to clients."

About BillingTree

BillingTree® is the leading provider of integrated payments solutions to the Healthcare, ARM, Property Management, B2B, and Financial Services industry verticals. Through its technology-enabled suite of products and services, BillingTree enables organizations to increase efficiency and decrease the costs of payment processing while adhering to compliance regulations. Leveraging more than a decade of market experience, BillingTree is dedicated to growing payments with technology through an integrated omni-channel offering, suite of proprietary products and value-added services, and a company-wide focus on delivering extraordinary customer service.

