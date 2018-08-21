Christmas Decor Outdoor Lighting Pros Encourage Home and Business Owners to Book Holiday Decorating Services Now

Lubbock, TX, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For home and business owners who are considering using a professional holiday decorating service this year, now is the time to act, according to the professional holiday decorators at Christmas Decor ®, the premier holiday lighting and decorating company in North America. “Many of our clients use our services year after year,” says Brandon Stephens, president of Christmas Decor, Inc., “so our remaining prime decorating slots go quickly. Now is the time to lock-in your design and installation while prime dates and options are still available.”

Christmas Decor holiday decorating specialists have been creating holiday magic for home and business owners for more than 20 years. Their installation crews are the recognized professionals in the industry, creating lighting and décor plans that highlight the best features of a home or business. Beyond the aesthetics, property owners benefit from the turnkey solution that a professional decor company offers. Christmas Decor franchise owners, for example, include design, custom installation, proactive maintenance, and convenient removal and storage in their service package. Clients may choose to re-install the same design each year or change it every year.

“A home or business owners may spend hours working in the cold on the perfect holiday light display, only to step back and see that their results are not what they expected or planned,” says Stephens. “Our professional designers and installers know how achieve the holiday look you have in mind. They’ll return to service your display if necessary throughout the season and then remove, inspect, and store the decorations until the next season. It’s a small investment that pays off big in quality, convenience, and peace-of-mind.”

For more information on having Christmas Decor decorate your home or business, or to schedule an appointment for a consultation or installation, please visit www.christmasdecor.net .

About Christmas Decor ®

Since its inception in 1986, Christmas Decor has risen to become the premier holiday lighting and decorating company in North America. The Texas-based company was founded by Blake Smith as an off-season supplement to his landscape business and as a method to provide year-round work for employees. Christmas Decor quickly emerged as a viable business opportunity and today, operates in more than 350 markets in 49 states and Canada. Plans are underway to open locations in more than 100 new markets through franchise expansion in select communities around the country. Christmas Decor is highly revered in its field and has received consistent recognition for its efforts; some highlights include having been named one of a Top Ten Home Improvement Franchises for 2008 by Entrepreneur Magazine and AOL Small Business. Christmas Decor’s parent company, The Decor Group, also offers the Nite Time Decor, which offers a complete line of high-quality low-voltage landscape lighting products, training, business systems, and support. For more information, visit www.christmasdecor.net .

