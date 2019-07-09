Log in
Christmas in July trend continues with consumer savings aboard the Train to Christmas Town in Hood River, OR.

07/09/2019 | 01:47pm EDT

HOOD RIVER, Ore., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There is debate as to when the term "Christmas in July" began. Stories tell the phrase was first coined at a 1925 July snowstorm in Yellowstone, a North Carolina girl's camp in the 1930s and from the movie title of a 1940s film. However it started, the theme has become more popular every year with Black Friday-like sales, Christmas movie marathons and ornament releases.

It's never too early to start to think about Christmas.

The Train to Christmas Town in Hood River, Oregon is keeping with the Christmas in July tradition to offer guests a limited-time 15% discount for its best prices of the year. "We know our riders love the tradition of an annual ride and are happy to book tickets in July at a savings," said Ed Ellis, President of the Premier Rail Collection, who puts on the event.

Thoughts of summer activities like popsicles and swimming pools don't lessen the excitement of dreaming about cocoa and cookies, singing carols or seeing Santa. The on-board theatrical event is based on the children's book, Train to Christmas Town and the festive atmosphere at the station and on the train includes original holiday music that encourages singing and dancing in an interactive experience that has become a family tradition for many guests.

Tickets are available now for the train ride which departs from Hood River, Oregon this November 16th through December 22nd. The Train to Christmas Town train ride and performance is also available at five other locations in the US and UK.  Discounted tickets are available with code JULYXMAS2019 online at www.mthoodrr.com/train-rides/the-train-to-christmas-town/ or by phone at (800) 872-4661.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/christmas-in-july-trend-continues-with-consumer-savings-aboard-the-train-to-christmas-town-in-hood-river-or-300881877.html

SOURCE Train to Christmas Town


© PRNewswire 2019
