Christopher & Banks Corporation : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Christopher & Banks Corporation (OTC: CBKC) today announced that its financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2019 will be released before the market opens on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in joining the call are invited to dial (877) 705-6003 or (201) 493-6725 if calling internationally. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live web cast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.christopherandbanks.com. A replay of the web cast will also be available following the conference call on the Company’s website for 30 days.

In addition, a replay of the call will be available shortly after the completion of the conference call through June 18, 2019. To access the telephone replay, listeners should dial 1-844-512-2921. The access code for the replay is: 13691003.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation is a Minneapolis-based national specialty retailer featuring exclusively designed privately branded women’s apparel and accessories. As of May 28, 2019 the Company operates 456 stores in 45 states consisting of 313 MPW stores, 80 Outlet stores, 33 Christopher & Banks stores, and 30 stores in its women’s plus size clothing division CJ Banks. The Company also operates the www.ChristopherandBanks.com eCommerce website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005059/en/