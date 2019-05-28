Christopher & Banks Corporation : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Christopher & Banks Corporation (OTC: CBKC) today announced that its
financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2019 will be
released before the market opens on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. The Company
will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its
financial results.
Investors and analysts interested in joining the call are invited to
dial (877) 705-6003 or (201) 493-6725 if calling internationally. Please
dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live
web cast of the conference call will be available in the investor
relations section of the Company’s website, www.christopherandbanks.com.
A replay of the web cast will also be available following the conference
call on the Company’s website for 30 days.
In addition, a replay of the call will be available shortly after the
completion of the conference call through June 18, 2019. To access the
telephone replay, listeners should dial 1-844-512-2921. The access code
for the replay is: 13691003.
About Christopher & Banks
Christopher
& Banks Corporation is a Minneapolis-based national specialty
retailer featuring exclusively designed privately branded women’s
apparel and accessories. As of May 28, 2019 the Company operates 456
stores in 45 states consisting of 313 MPW stores, 80 Outlet stores, 33 Christopher
& Banks stores, and 30 stores in its women’s
plus size clothing division CJ
Banks. The Company also operates the www.ChristopherandBanks.com
eCommerce website.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005059/en/