Christopher & Banks Corporation : Provides Business Update on COVID-19

Christopher & Banks Corporation (OTC: CBKC), a specialty women’s apparel retailer, today announced that in response to the continued spread of COVID-19, it will temporarily close all stores effective March 19 through March 31.

Customers can continue to shop through the Company’s ecommerce website at ChristopherandBanks.com.

Keri Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We have decided to temporarily close our stores following guidance from global help professionals and local governments. We feel strongly that the actions taken today are necessary in order to help protect the wellbeing of our team members, customers, and communities. We will continue to monitor the situation during this time of uncertainty and respond accordingly.”

Due to the fast-moving nature and uncertainty of the impacts of COVID-19, the Company is withdrawing its previously issued guidance for full year fiscal 2020.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation is a Minneapolis-based specialty retailer featuring exclusively designed privately branded women’s apparel and accessories. As of March 19, 2020, the Company operates 445 stores in 44 states consisting of 309 MPW stores, 77 Outlet stores, 31 Christopher & Banks stores, and 28 stores in its women’s plus size clothing division CJ Banks. The Company also operates the www.ChristopherandBanks.com eCommerce website.

