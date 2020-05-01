Christopher & Banks Corporation : Provides Operations Update Related to COVID-19

Christopher & Banks Corporation (OTC: CBKC), a specialty women’s apparel retailer, today provided plans to reopen its store base over a period of time.

The Company plans to initiate the reopening of its stores to the public following temporary closures that occurred on March 19th. On April 27th, we reopened a small number of stores in select markets to serve solely as fulfillment centers for eCommerce sales. On May 4th, a majority of these stores will be open to the public at reduced store hours and with minimal associate coverage as we observe traffic trends and customer demand. With the health and well-being of employees and customers as a top priority, stores will employ strict sanitation and safety protocols in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as federal, state and local governments The Company will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation as it plans a phased reopening of its store base throughout May and June.

Keri Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Prior to the pandemic we were pleased with the momentum of our business as positive comparable sales extended through February. Overall, we believe that the strategies we developed and executed prior to the pandemic will continue to benefit our performance in the future. Our near term priority is to methodically execute the reopening of our store base.

Following the COVID-19 outbreak we closed all of our retail stores and reacted swiftly and prudently to significantly reduce our planned merchandise receipts for the six months of March through August, which will allow us to better align our inventory levels to sales. We maintained the operation of our eCommerce site, which represented over 20% of our fiscal 2019 revenue, in order to continue to serve and engage with our customers. At the same time, we took swift actions to reduce our operating expenses and protect cash as we worked with our vendors on payment deferrals.

As we plan for the reopening our store base, the health and well-being of our associates and customers will remain our top priority. Stores will employ enhanced cleaning protocols, employees will be required to attest that they are symptom free, and there will be a limit of customers allowed in the stores. Our customer can also choose to buy on line and pick up her items in store. We will closely monitor the COVID-19 situation as well as the retail environment to determine the appropriate timing and cadence of our reopening. This remains a dynamic situation and as we emerge from shelter-in-place and monitor consumer demand, we want to ensure we respond in a methodical and disciplined manner in order to safeguard our Company and position us to drive the business forward.”

The Company plans to continue to conserve capital and carefully manage expenses during this period of disruption. The majority of the store and headquarter teams will remain on furlough throughout May and will be brought back as store openings ramp. The Company has also suspended rent payments to landlords while stores are closed and is working on negotiating with landlords. As previously announced, corporate employees and management will receive temporary base salary reductions beginning with 20% and up to 50% for the CEO. The Board of Directors has also agreed to a substantial reduction in retainer fees aligned with management. The Company previously suspended approximately $3 million in planned capital expenditures and significantly reduced in operating expenses.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation is a Minneapolis-based specialty retailer featuring exclusively designed privately branded women’s apparel and accessories. As of May 1, 2020, the Company operates 445 stores in 44 states consisting of 309 MPW stores, 77 Outlet stores, 31 Christopher & Banks stores, and 28 stores in its women’s plus size clothing division CJ Banks. The Company also operates the www.ChristopherandBanks.com eCommerce website.

