Christopher D. Adams Joins Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis as Litigation Partner and Chair of Criminal Defense & Regulatory Compliance Practice Group

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP is pleased to announce that Christopher D. Adams has joined the firm as a partner in the Litigation Department. Mr. Adams, who concentrates his practice in the areas of criminal defense, internal investigations, attorney ethics and disciplinary proceedings, as well as complex commercial litigation, will chair the firm's Criminal Defense & Regulatory Compliance Practice Group.

With a national practice and a demonstrated track record of success in taking on difficult matters at both the state and federal level, Mr. Adams has served as counsel to numerous high profile individuals, including professional athletes, elected officials and candidates for public office. He has also represented political campaigns and numerous public and private business entities in criminal and quasi-criminal investigations, administrative enforcement proceedings, and criminal prosecutions.

Speaking on behalf of the firm, Litigation Department Chair John D. North comments: "Chris is an exceptional attorney who is held in high regard by both clients and his peers in the legal community. We are delighted to welcome him to our team, and confident that he will further enhance the firm's reputation as one of New Jersey's leading litigation practices."

Mr. Adams adds: "I am thrilled to become a partner at a firm with such an outstanding legacy. Joining Greenbaum is like grabbing the brass ring of litigation in New Jersey, and I'm excited to join my new colleagues as creative and committed advocates for the individuals and businesses we represent."

As Chair of the Criminal Defense & Regulatory Compliance Practice Group, Mr. Adams will lead a team of attorneys in conducting internal investigations targeting and defending against a wide variety of alleged offenses, including financial fraud, corruption, violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), breaches of fiduciary duty and environmental violations. He will be able to call upon his extensive experience in counseling clients on regulatory compliance issues and related strategic best practices, including those involving the Office of Attorney Ethics (OAE), the Board of Medical Examiners (BME) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

