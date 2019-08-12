Log in
Christopher Murphy : MURPHY HIGHLIGHTS DANBURY MANUFACTURER, PREFERRED UTILITIES MANUFACTURING CORPORATION, AS THIS WEEK'S “MURPHY'S MONDAY MANUFACTURER”

08/12/2019 | 01:11pm EDT
Monday, August 12, 2019

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) announced on Monday that Preferred Utilities Manufacturing Corporation in Danbury is this week's 'Murphy's Monday Manufacturer.' Founded in 1920, Preferred Utilities specializes in the manufacturing of burners, instruments and controls, and fuel oil handling equipment for industrial, commercial, and missions critical applications. The company does work for government and municipal buildings, hospitals, colleges and universities, data centers, pharmaceutical companies, waste management plants, and nuclear facilities. Preferred Utilities became the first company in the Northeast to convert its boilers to Bio-Residual Oil, which is produced from vegetable grease and animal fat, to power its 50,000 square foot facility in Danbury. They are also one of the first companies in Connecticut to convert its boilers to renewable fuel.

'Preferred Utilities is leading the way in combating climate change by using alternative and renewable fuels to run their business and companies around the world are noticing. They are committed to the Danbury community through partnerships with local schools and charitable organizations. I'm happy to highlight them,' said Murphy.

'Although founded in 1920, we moved to Danbury in 1946 and made it our home. Preferred is very attached and dedicated to the greater Danbury community and we employ some of the top people in our industry, born and raised in Connecticut. Because we are a family company, Preferred employs several generations of the same family, all Connecticut residents and members of the community,' said David Bohn, President and CEO of Preferred Utilities Manufacturing Company.

Preferred Utilities is committed to addressing climate change and carbon emissions with new, carbon neutral innovations and development of existing alternate fuels in partnership with other companies. They are contributing to sustainable alternative solutions to fossil fuels with low carbon emissions and high energy efficiency. They are active in the Danbury community, routinely offering internships to high school and college students in the area, and working with organizations like Danbury Hospital, St. Jude Children's Cancer Hospital, New Pond Farm, and Danbury Music Center. Preferred Utilities is headquartered in Danbury with facilities around the United States employing 90 people.

The manufacturing industry plays a crucial role throughout Connecticut communities, creating new jobs and accelerating the state's economic recovery. Today, Connecticut's thousands of manufacturers account for 10% of the state's jobs and 87% of the state's total exports. In order to protect and grow manufacturing jobs in Connecticut, Murphy has introduced two pieces of legislation that aim to strengthen existing standards and prioritize the purchase of American-made goods, the BuyAmerican.govAct and the American Jobs Matter Act.

###

Disclaimer

Christopher Murphy published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 17:10:06 UTC
