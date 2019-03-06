Christopher R. Maddux Named Chair-Elect of Butler Snow

RIDGELAND, Miss., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Butler Snow is pleased to announce the election of Christopher R. Maddux to succeed Donald Clark, Jr. as chair effective Jan. 1, 2020. Clark has served as chair since 2006 and will continue in the role until the end of the year.



“I am thrilled to welcome Chris as our next chair after an extensive search process by our nominating committee. He is eminently qualified and experienced in a variety of areas of firm management, and he will make a great chair. Chris will bring new energy, innovation and fresh ideas that will continue to move Butler Snow forward in a rapidly evolving legal marketplace,” Clark said.



Maddux currently serves as chair of Butler Snow’s business department and served on the executive committee from 2016-2018. He also served two terms on the firm’s equity committee, serving as the committee chair during his first. Maddux has focused his practice on bankruptcies, business reorganizations and distressed transactions.



“I am excited to have the opportunity to continue this great legacy of success guided by Don and other leaders over the years and am eager to advance the vision for future growth and direction of our firm. I look forward to working with Don and the members of our executive committee as we prepare for the official transition in January 2020,” said Maddux.



Maddux’s broad experience, leadership and dedication to collaboration and teamwork complement a unique culture at the firm – and will continue a vision of strong client service; talent development, inclusivity and diversity; and practice development and service offerings for clients.



Maddux has been recognized by Best Lawyers® for bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law, by Super Lawyers® as a Mid-South Rising Star and Mid-South Super Lawyer for bankruptcy: business and by Chambers USA for corporate/commercial: bankruptcy (Mississippi).



Maddux is a member of the American, Tennessee and Capital Area Bar Associations, The Mississippi Bar and the American Bankruptcy Institute. He received his bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University and his Juris Doctor from Vanderbilt University Law School.





Chris Maddux



Donald Clark, Jr.









About Butler Snow

Butler Snow LLP is a full-service law firm with more than 350 attorneys and advisors collaborating across a network of 26 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ranked as a leading firm for client relations and one of America’s Top 100 law firms in the BTI Power Rankings, Butler Snow is recognized as one of the nation’s top law firms for client service. The firm was recently ranked 48th out of 650 firms in the BTI Client Relationship Scorecard for understanding client business, anticipating client needs, unprompted communication, legal skills, quality and keeping clients informed. For more information, visit www.butlersnow.com or follow the firm on Twitter @Butler_Snow.

###

Attachments

Sherry Vance Allen Butler Snow 601-985-4103 sherry.vanceallen@butlersnow.com Todd Smith Deane | Smith 615-202-7944 todd@deanesmith.agency