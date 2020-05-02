Christopher R. Riano Appointed as the Next Executive Director of the Center for Civic Education

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for the Center for Civic Education is delighted to announce the appointment of Christopher R. Riano as the Center's next Executive Director. He will succeed Charles N. "Chuck" Quigley, who served as Executive Director of the Center's predecessor, the Committee on Civic Education, and most recently for the Center after it became an independent organization in 1981.

"After an extensive public search and canvass of the Center's extraordinary network, and following the consideration of many highly qualified individuals, we are pleased to announce the selection of Christopher R. Riano," said Pauline Weaver, President of the Board of Directors. "He is charged with upholding the Center's mandate to improve and expand civic education opportunities for all Americans and for citizens of emerging and established democracies around the world."

Riano brings a vigorous vision for the future, and has served as a lecturer in constitutional law and government at Columbia University, Administrative Law Judge in the State of New York, and as an Assistant Counsel to the Governor of New York. He has worked for many years with a number of the Center's programs. His book on the constitutional history of the marriage equality movement is forthcoming from Yale University Press in August 2020.

"It is a tremendous privilege to assume leadership of the Center for Civic Education at a time in our history that calls for renewed focus on civic principles. I am thrilled to carry forward the pioneering work that the Center has led for more than fifty years," said Mr. Riano.

Chuck Quigley added, "We have accomplished so much over the past years, and I am very pleased that I will be able to continue to support the Center as a senior consultant developing curricular programs. I look forward to supporting Mr. Riano in his new role and am very optimistic about this next chapter of the Center's work."

Mr. Riano will assume the position of Executive Director on June 1, 2020.

