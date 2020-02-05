Christopher W. Nolan Sr. Joins Dresner Partners as Managing Director

CHICAGO, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member, is pleased to announce that Christopher W. Nolan Sr. has joined the firm as a Managing Director. Mr. Nolan will operate out of Dresner Partners’ New York City office and will support the firm in the areas of agribusiness, chemicals, consumer, industrials, and food and beverage.



“We are very pleased to have Chris join the firm,” said Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners. “His more than 30 years of diverse experience in M&A, capital raising, corporate finance, investor relations and business strategy make him a valuable addition to our investment banking team.”

“I am excited to join Steve and the Dresner team,” said Mr. Nolan. “Dresner Partners is an established leader in the middle-market with a reputation for outstanding client service. I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to deliver the best possible results for our clients.”

Prior to joining Dresner Partners, Mr. Nolan was a Managing Director at Greenwich, Conn.-based MC Square Capital, LLC, which specializes in sourcing co-investment opportunities for the firm’s single-family office and private equity clients. Prior to MC Square Capital, LLC, Mr. Nolan was Managing Director and Head of Consumer Markets for PricewaterhouseCoopers Corporate Finance, LLC in New York. He has also held senior M&A advisory positions with Rabobank International, Deutsche Bank and Salomon Smith Barney.

Prior to becoming an investment banker, Mr. Nolan served as Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations for GAF Corporation/International Specialty Products in Wayne, N.J. He also was the Special Projects Manager for the Adhesives Division and Development Engineer for the Food Products Division at National Starch and Chemical Company in Bridgewater, N.J.

He has also served on the Board of Directors for United-Guardian, Inc., a manufacturer and marketer of personal care and pharmaceutical ingredients based in Hauppauge, N.Y.; Spectrum Group International, Inc., a global collectibles company headquartered in Irvine, Calif; and Healthy Mom LLC (d/b/a Maia Yogurt) located in New York.

Mr. Nolan holds an MBA from Harvard Business School (1992) and a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Lafayette College (1986).

About Dresner Partners

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, Boston, Boca Raton, Fla., and Irvine and Palo Alto, Calif. For 28 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com . You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners .

For Media Inquiries

David Gutierrez, Head of PR, IR and Corporate Development, (312)780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com

For Investment Banking Inquiries

Steven M. Dresner, President, (312)780-7206, sdresner@dresnerco.com

Christopher Nolan, Managing Director, (973)495-6383, cnolan@dresnerco.com

