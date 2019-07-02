Christopher Waller : In His Own Words

By David Harrison

Christopher Waller, President Trump's pick for a seat on the Federal Reserve's board of governors, has spent his career in academia and at the St. Louis Fed, where he is research director. His work is mostly technical and much of it touches on how the effect of monetary policy is transmitted to the economy. Still, some of his research hints at policy positions he might adopt if he is confirmed to a board seat.

On Quantitative Easing

In a 2015 paper, Mr. Waller found that injecting more money into the economy can help revive an economy when central banks have already brought rates down to zero. Although the paper doesn't explicitly endorse the Fed's practice of buying assets to stimulate growth when interest rates are at zero, it suggests Mr. Waller might not rule out the idea. "There is scope for central bank policies of liquidity provision," he concludes. The Fed launched three rounds of asset purchases, known as "quantitative easing," during and after the last recession to jump-start the economy and officials have said they could rely on the practice again in the future.

On the Inflation Target

In 2009, Mr. Waller wrote that central banks could let inflation run higher for a while to make up for periods of weaker inflation and help the economy recover from downturns. The Fed targets a 2% inflation rate but lately some officials have suggested adopting the type of policy Mr. Waller wrote about, arguing that letting inflation rise above the target for a while would give the Fed more room to tackle downturns. Such a move, Mr. Waller and his co-author conclude, "can successfully stabilize short-run aggregate shocks to the economy and improve welfare."

On Financial Regulation

Mr. Waller has suggested an alternative to bailing out big banks whose failure would damage the entire financial system. Rather than using taxpayer money to rescue the banks, Mr. Waller would have the government set up a system in which investors who hold the debt of troubled banks could buy insurance against default. Such an arrangement, he wrote in a 2016 article on the St. Louis Fed's website "compensates taxpayers for providing default insurance." Furthermore, the government already has experience selling insurance, he noted, pointing to federal flood insurance and crop insurance programs.

On Fed Independence

If Mr. Trump expects Mr. Waller, if confirmed, to act as his representative on the Fed board of governors, he may be disappointed. Mr. Waller, like other Fed officials, is a strong advocate of the central bank's independence from other branches of government. "A central bank's independence, however, is the key tool to ensure a government will not misuse monetary policy for short-term political reasons," he wrote in 2011. The president has publicly pushed the central bank to adopt a looser monetary policy recently, prompting Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to push back, saying the Fed wouldn't bend to political pressure.

