Christopher Waller, Judy Shelton Are Trump's Latest Picks for Fed Board -- 3rd Update

WASHINGTON -- President Trump plans to nominate economists Judy Shelton and Christopher Waller to fill two board vacancies at the Federal Reserve, after months of pressing the central bank to lower interest rates.

Mr. Trump announced his intentions in a series of tweets on Tuesday, noting that Ms. Shelton currently serves as U.S. executive director at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, while Mr. Waller is director of research at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Mr. Trump recently dropped plans to nominate two other picks, conservative pundit Stephen Moore and onetime Republican presidential contender Herman Cain. Both of them withdrew from consideration after Republican senators expressed reservations about their personal backgrounds, policy views and qualifications for the job.

Ms. Shelton was confirmed by the Senate for her current EBRD role by a voice vote in 2018.

Mr. Waller, a trained economist, holds a Ph.D. from Washington State University and headed the University of Notre Dame's economics department before joining the St. Louis Fed in 2009.

Ms. Shelton and Mr. Waller didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mr. Trump has recently escalated his criticism of the central bank for raising interest rates last year and called on it to lower interest rates. Doing so would allow the economy to take off like a "rocket ship, " he said April 5.

Fed officials have indicated they are considering cutting rates if the outlook worsens.

Ms. Shelton served as an economic adviser on Mr. Trump's transition team and has worked for the Atlas Network, a think tank that has been critical of the Fed's monetary policy and that has advocated for a return to the gold standard. Ms. Shelton has also advocated for a return to the gold standard, in which the dollar was pegged to the price of gold.

"The classical gold standard established an international benchmark for currency values, consistent with free-trade principles," she wrote in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece April 21. "Today's arrangements permit governments to manipulate their currencies to gain an export advantage."

Mr. Trump has said he favors a weaker dollar to benefit American exporters.

Ms. Shelton opposed the Fed's move to hold interest rates low during much of the recovery, arguing in an October 2016 Journal op-ed that the central bank was favoring wealthy investors over small-time savers with its low interest rates.

The Fed's asset purchases during and after the financial crisis failed to boost economic growth and "have created significant distortions that threaten financial stability," she wrote.

In recent weeks, however, she has taken positions more aligned with Mr. Trump's. When asked in an interview with the Journal's opinion page at the Trump International Hotel in Washington whether the Fed should lower interest rates, Ms. Shelton responded unambiguously.

"The answer is yes," she said. "When you have an economy primed to grow because of reduced taxes, less regulation, dynamic energy and trade reforms, you want to ensure maximum access to capital."

On Bloomberg Radio last week, Mr. Waller expressed skepticism about a popular economic model known as the Phillips curve that finds low unemployment to be linked with higher inflation. But while that stance might overlap with Mr. Trump's desire for lower interest rates, Mr. Waller has also touted the importance of the central bank's ability to operate independently of politics.

"The key point to remember is that giving the central bank independence is the best method for governments to tie their own hands and prevent them from misusing monetary policy for short-term political reasons," Mr. Waller wrote in a 2011 paper.

Mr. Waller's boss, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, dissented from his colleagues' decision in June to leave the Fed's policy rate unchanged, saying he would have preferred to lower it.

Last week, Mr. Bullard acknowledged having been contacted by the White House in recent months about serving on the Fed's board, though he said he told officials that he was happy in his current role.

Karen Branding, the St. Louis Fed's senior vice president for public affairs, said in an emailed statement that Mr. Waller was approached by the White House last month regarding a possible appointment to the Fed's board of governors. "We wish him well in this process," she added.

White House officials have said Mr. Trump's expressed intention this year to nominate political allies to the Fed board reflects his determination to place people who share his views in the central bank's leadership as a counterweight to Mr. Powell.

Mr. Trump has had trouble getting his recent Fed picks confirmed. His nominations of economists Nellie Liang and Marvin Goodfriend expired early this year after the Senate took no confirmation vote on them last year. Ms. Liang subsequently asked that she not be considered for renomination.

The White House search since then was complicated by administration officials' desires to find authoritative economic experts who shared Mr. Trump's wish for lower interest rates. Many conservative Republicans have criticized the Fed this decade for keeping rates too low, a position that could be hard to reconcile with Mr. Trump's call for rate cuts now.

Among the candidates interviewed by White House economic adviser Lawrence Kudlow and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was Marc Sumerlin, an economic adviser to President George W. Bush who now runs his own policy advisory firm, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mr. Sumerlin in recent weeks has said publicly the Fed would need to lower its policy rate slightly, but he took himself out of consideration for the job last month amid concerns that the president's attacks on the Fed could hurt the credibility of any nominee seen favoring lower rates, these people said.

The Fed's interest-rate decisions are made by a committee of up to 12 officials -- the seven Fed governors and five reserve bank presidents -- and any individual nominees for board seats are unlikely on their own to reorient monetary policy.

But the latest pair could face additional scrutiny from senators because Mr. Trump has suggested he has the authority to demote Mr. Powell as chairman and tap another governor as chairman. It isn't clear whether Mr. Trump has the legal authority to do this; Mr. Powell has said he has no intention of leaving his four-year term before it expires in 2022, suggesting a potential court battle might loom if Mr. Trump attempted to remove him.

