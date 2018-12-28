Christy Sports Selects Jesta I.S.' Foundational Omnichannel Platform to Support Its Growth

Jesta I.S. Inc., a global leader in integrated ERP solutions for omnichannel retailing, announced today that Christy Sports, one of the largest winter sports specialty retailers in the U.S., has selected Jesta I.S. as its end-to-end foundational retail suite to support its expansion. The first phase of the implementation is complete with Jesta’s Financials, Merchandising, POS, Mobile, Gift Card and Loyalty modules currently operational across the Christy Sports BootDoctors storefronts.

With over 55 locations in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Washington, Christy Sports is an authority in the outdoor sports industry, providing top-quality services, equipment, apparel and accessories. Focused on strong organic growth and expanding its footprint, Christy Sports has been acquiring similar specialty outdoor sports retailers and is now seeking to optimize operations for their growing list of brands under one platform. The company required a foundational ERP system that would also help them achieve unified visibility of all their omnichannel and retail operations.

In addition to the suite of Jesta modules already in use, Christy Sports will implement Jesta’s Warehouse Management and Analytics solutions, both of which will advance their goal of attaining real-time inventory management across all of their in-store and online banners.

“With our continued growth and acquisitions, Christy Sports needed a partner to work with us from beginning to end to provide a complete omnichannel software solution and also ensure robust implementation and service,” said Matt Gold, Christy Sports CEO.

“The convenience and economies of scale that Jesta I.S. provides by packaging multiple solutions in a single platform will improve our operational excellence and efficiency, and also allow us to further elevate our high levels of guest service and experience,” Mr. Gold continued.

Arvind Gupta, COO of Jesta I.S., stated, “We are delighted to be partnering with Christy Sports and to complement their impressive growth with our omnichannel foundational solutions. We have taken a practical, multi-phased approach to roll out our Vision Suite across all Christy Sports banners. With the successful launch of live operations at BootDoctors, we are now looking forward to delivering inspiring associate and customer experiences while introducing operational efficiencies across all Christy Sports divisions.”

Moris Chemtov, President of Jesta I.S., added, “We are thrilled to have been selected by Christy Sports as the technology partner to support their continued growth, and to help provide seamless operations and retail excellence. I have no doubt that this will be a fruitful and enduring relationship.”

About Christy Sports: Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Christy Sports is one of the largest winter sports specialty retailers in the nation with more than 55 locations in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Washington. In addition to offering a broad selection of retail merchandise in its stores and through multiple e-commerce sites, Christy Sports offers a wide range of equipment servicing capabilities and is a leading provider of rental services to customers offering the latest and best equipment available in the marketplace. During the winter off-season, the company operates highly professional outdoor businesses including Patio Furniture and Cycling to further inspire and enable our guests’ healthy lifestyles, and to leverage our operational infrastructure and passionate employee base.

About Jesta I.S.: Jesta I.S. is a global supplier of integrated software solutions for retailers, wholesalers and brand manufacturers specializing in apparel, footwear, housewares and electronics. Jesta’s Vision Suite is a modular software platform that helps simplify the omnichannel journey from PLM to POS. With 50 years in the business, Jesta I.S. has the experience and resources to help with the technology aspect, the human factor and everything in between. Customers include Perry Ellis International, Puma, Harry Rosen, Genesco, Guess, Town Shoes, Peter Harris Clothes, Cole Haan, Electronic Express, DSW, Carter’s, Stokes and others. For more information, visit jestais.com.

