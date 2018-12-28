Christy Sports Selects Jesta I.S.' Foundational Omnichannel Platform to Support Its Growth

Jesta I.S. Inc., a global leader in integrated ERP solutions for
omnichannel retailing, announced today that Christy Sports, one of the
largest winter sports specialty retailers in the U.S., has selected
Jesta I.S. as its end-to-end foundational retail suite to support its
expansion. The first phase of the implementation is complete with
Jesta’s Financials, Merchandising, POS, Mobile, Gift Card and Loyalty
modules currently operational across the Christy Sports BootDoctors
storefronts.
With over 55 locations in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Washington,
Christy Sports is an authority in the outdoor sports industry, providing
top-quality services, equipment, apparel and accessories. Focused on
strong organic growth and expanding its footprint, Christy Sports has
been acquiring similar specialty outdoor sports retailers and is now
seeking to optimize operations for their growing list of brands under
one platform. The company required a foundational ERP system that would
also help them achieve unified visibility of all their omnichannel and
retail operations.
In addition to the suite of Jesta modules already in use, Christy Sports
will implement Jesta’s Warehouse Management and Analytics solutions,
both of which will advance their goal of attaining real-time inventory
management across all of their in-store and online banners.
“With our continued growth and acquisitions, Christy Sports needed a
partner to work with us from beginning to end to provide a complete
omnichannel software solution and also ensure robust implementation and
service,” said Matt Gold, Christy Sports CEO.
“The convenience and economies of scale that Jesta I.S. provides by
packaging multiple solutions in a single platform will improve our
operational excellence and efficiency, and also allow us to further
elevate our high levels of guest service and experience,” Mr. Gold
continued.
Arvind Gupta, COO of Jesta I.S., stated, “We are delighted to be
partnering with Christy Sports and to complement their impressive growth
with our omnichannel foundational solutions. We have taken a practical,
multi-phased approach to roll out our Vision Suite across all Christy
Sports banners. With the successful launch of live operations at
BootDoctors, we are now looking forward to delivering inspiring
associate and customer experiences while introducing operational
efficiencies across all Christy Sports divisions.”
Moris Chemtov, President of Jesta I.S., added, “We are thrilled to have
been selected by Christy Sports as the technology partner to support
their continued growth, and to help provide seamless operations and
retail excellence. I have no doubt that this will be a fruitful and
enduring relationship.”
About Christy Sports: Founded in 1958 and headquartered in
Lakewood, Colorado, Christy Sports is one of the largest winter sports
specialty retailers in the nation with more than 55 locations in
Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Washington. In addition to offering a
broad selection of retail merchandise in its stores and through multiple
e-commerce sites, Christy Sports offers a wide range of equipment
servicing capabilities and is a leading provider of rental services to
customers offering the latest and best equipment available in the
marketplace. During the winter off-season, the company operates highly
professional outdoor businesses including Patio Furniture and Cycling to
further inspire and enable our guests’ healthy lifestyles, and to
leverage our operational infrastructure and passionate employee base.
About Jesta I.S.: Jesta I.S. is a global supplier of integrated
software solutions for retailers, wholesalers and brand manufacturers
specializing in apparel, footwear, housewares and electronics. Jesta’s
Vision Suite is a modular software platform that helps simplify the
omnichannel journey from PLM to POS. With 50 years in the business,
Jesta I.S. has the experience and resources to help with the technology
aspect, the human factor and everything in between. Customers include
Perry Ellis International, Puma, Harry Rosen, Genesco, Guess, Town
Shoes, Peter Harris Clothes, Cole Haan, Electronic Express, DSW,
Carter’s, Stokes and others. For more information, visit jestais.com.
