Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chroma Ate : and Altair Collaborate to Develop Digital Twins for Electric Vehicle Propulsion Testing Systems

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 03:25am EDT
Chroma and Altair Collaborate to Develop Digital Twins for Electric Vehicle Propulsion Testing Systems

2019/07/16

Taoyuan, Taiwan, July 16, 2019 / Chroma ATE signed today a strategic cooperation memorandum with Altair Engineering (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing and data intelligence. Chroma and Altair will work together to jointly develop tools for electric vehicle (EV) development and testing, as well as digital twins of e-Propulsion Testing Systems. This effort will involve the integration of model-based development simulation methodologies with Power Hardware-in-the-Loop (PHIL) testing to achieve the performance requirements of e-propulsion systems. The integration of the computational and the physical models will enable a seamless vehicle engineering and validation process.

▲Leo Huang, Chairman & CEO of Chroma (L) and Brett Chouinard, President & COO of Altair (R) signed the strategic cooperation MOU on July 16th, 2019.

Chroma advances digital twin system technology in the field of electric vehicle testing, providing a more realistic test solution for high-voltage power components and motor control. The solution will incorporate Altair's simulation and machine learning technologies with Chroma's power supply, loading management and battery charge/discharge system, high-voltage/high-power simulation output to achieve dynamic real-time simulation. The integrated solution will be able to simulate system abnormal state, failure mode analysis, etc., to reduce product development risks and improve test efficiency. With the rapid growth of electric vehicles, vehicle manufacturers and component manufacturers will face increasingly more demanding testing standards and requirements. This memorandum allows Chroma and Altair to leverage each other's expertise and technologies to offer robust digital twin solutions addressing the complex design and certification challenges of the electric vehicle industry.

'This synergy with Altair will bring Chroma's electric vehicle power level testing solution into a new automotive application frontier, and accelerate the equipment deployment and business expansion opportunities in the rapid growing EV market.' said Leo Huang, Chroma's Chairman & CEO.

About Chroma ATE Inc. (TAIEX: 2360)

Founded in 1984, Chroma ATE Inc. is a world leading supplier of precision test and measurement instrumentation, automated test systems, intelligent manufacturing systems, and test & automation turnkey solutions marketed globally under the brand name 'Chroma'. Chroma has branch offices in Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, China, and Southeast Asia chartered to deliver innovative technologies with high value-added service to satisfy our global customers' demands. To learn more, please visit www.chromaate.com

About Altair Engineering, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC) and data intelligence. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com

Disclaimer

Chroma Ate Inc. published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 07:24:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:20aINFORMATION PURSUANT : Carl Zeiss Meditec is aiming for the upper end of its revenue forecast for the current year and expects strong earnings
PU
04:20aBCA MARKETPLACE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) BCA Marketplace Plc
PU
04:20aDETERMINE : P2P Basics!
PU
04:17aSTENOCARE A/S : to establish the world's first hybrid, in-door cultivation facility for production of premium medical cannabis at scale
AQ
04:16aQUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Dispatch of Prospectus
PU
04:16aWI2WI : announces 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
04:16aH1 2019 WORLDWIDE SALES RESULTS : Groupe Renault...
PU
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:16aResult of Riksbank certificate sale
GL
04:15aCROPENERGIES : New member of executive board at CropEnergies
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORP : China's Xiaomi continues chip strategy revamp with investment in semiconductor designer
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : drops cheapest Model X, S variants, cuts prices to simplify lineup
3BAYER AG : BAYER : shares up 1.8% trade after U.S. Roundup rule
4TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PCL : Norway's Telenor flags lower earnings on dismal Asian businesses
5RIO TINTO : RIO TINTO : Second quarter operations review

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About