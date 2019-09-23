Chroma Ate : “PCS Test Guide” Now Available For Free Download

Chroma 'PCS Test Guide' Now Available For Free Download 2019/09/24

Regenerative energy such as solar and wind power often have unstable and intermittent power supply problems that affect the power grid stability. An Energy Storage System (ESS) can reduce the impact of regenerative energy in grid connection, offer stable power grid operation, and can also adjust the peak load to maintain the power supply balance, so giving the user various applications and benefits.

The ESS is an important part in developing smart grid and microgrid, which can be used to balance the power load, steady the power supply, and enhance the power quality. Different from PV Inverters, Power Conversion System (PCS) are equipped with on-grid constant current output and off-grid current voltage modes as well as charge/discharge transfer and other features. This makes testing a PCS even more complicated and requiring even more instruments to fit its many features. Chroma ATE Inc. offers the 61800 series Grid Simulators with optional AC load function: multifunctional devices that not only can simulate various output voltages and frequencies applicable to PCS on-grid function testing, but also can execute 4 quadrant AC load operation and simulate current phase lead mode under a capacitive type load and phase lag mode under a inductive type load. The Chroma 17020 and 17040 series Battery Pack tester can set battery capacity and behavior curve and simulate all kinds of battery pack conditions, so eliminating the risks and inconveniences of using a real battery.

Along with the diverse developments and applications of energy storage technology, various countries have implemented regulations on these technologies, such as GB/T 34120, GB/T 34133, IEC62933, and SGSF-04-2012-07, to encourage a sound and sustainable development of the energy storage industry. Chroma combined our vast experience in the PV industry with the international relevant regulatory requirements and compiled a comprehensive overview of these standards' goals and methods in our Power Conversion System (PCS) Test Guide. The guide contains tests on PCS performance, PCS input and output Characteristics, PCS Protection Characteristics, and PV Characteristics Test and provides customers with test references on product verification. Download the PCS Test Guide now for free!

This PCS test guide offers over 20 types of test descriptions: