Chromebook Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2019: All The Best Lenovo, HP, Asus, Acer, Samsung & Google Touchscreen Chromebook Deals Rounded Up by Deal Stripe

11/28/2019 | 04:31am EST

Comparison of the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Chromebook deals for 2019, including savings on the Samsung Chromebook 3, Google Pixelbook and Acer Chromebooks

What are the best Chromebook Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals? Sales experts at Deal Stripe track Chromebook prices and have rounded up the best deals on the HP Chromebook, Lenovo Chromebook and more top-rated models. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Chromebook deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Samsung Chromebook 3 is an ideal laptop for those who need a device handy to check e-mails and work-related programs on the go. Features such as 4GB RAM and 16GB eMMC make it reliable for daily usage. Acer and Asus Chromebooks as well as the Google Pixelbook are similar computers that function with touchscreen, are lightweight and portable.

Does Amazon have Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales? Holiday shoppers should look to Amazon and Walmart for the biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year. With large discounts on thousands of products across every category, consumers can shop early for gifts for friends and family.

According to Internet Retailer, Amazon.com generated 29% of 2018's e-commerce sales during the holiday season spanning from Thanksgiving Day to Cyber Monday, including Black Friday. Holiday shoppers should keep an eye on Amazon’s website as the top retailer rolls out new deals daily throughout its Black Friday sales. These are in addition to the deep discounts on thousands of items already offered by the retail giant during the popular shopping period.

Walmart’s e-commerce sales are predicted to grow by 33% in 2019, as reported by eMarketer. They recently overtook Apple to become the third largest online retailer in the US behind Amazon and eBay.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
