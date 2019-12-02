Log in
Chromebook Cyber Monday 2019 Deals List: Best Google Pixelbook, Asus Flip, Acer & Samsung Chromebook Deals Shared by Consumer Walk

12/02/2019 | 01:21pm EST

Comparison of the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals for 2019, including Google, Samsung, Acer, HP, Asus and Lenovo Chromebook savings

Cyber Monday Chromebook deals are here. Experts at Consumer Walk have compared the best Samsung Chromebook 3, Google Pixelbook, Asus Flip, HP, Acer and Lenovo Chromebook deals for 2019 and are listing them below.

Best Chromebook deals:

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A lot of models for Chromebook computers are available in the market today. Each of the top tier manufacturers have their own version of Chromebooks. Samsung has the Chromebook 3 while Google has Pixelbook. Acer and ASUS also entered the industry with the touchscreen Acer Spin and ASUS Flip Chromebook. Chromebooks are highly desired for their lightweight builds and speedy performance.

Users who are more comfortable with Google and Android features will enjoy using Chromebooks as they run on the Chrome OS. The Chromebooks are best for users who typically use the cloud for storage as these devices rely heavily on internet connectivity. Although Chromebooks were first known for their affordability, higher end Chromebooks equipped with faster processors and more elegant and durable bodies have also become available on the market. However, they are still relatively less expensive than their Mac and Windows counterparts.

The ASUS Flip, Google Pixelbook and Samsung Chromebook 3 are among the top-rated Chromebooks available. HP, Acer and Lenovo also carry quality touchscreen Chromebooks

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
