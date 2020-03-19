Log in
ChroniSense Medical : Appoints Bridget Ross as Chief Executive Officer

03/19/2020 | 08:01am EDT

YOKNEAM, Israel, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChroniSense Medical, developer of Polso, a wearable, medical-grade, disease management device for multiple clinical applications, announced the appointment of Bridget Ross as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective February 10, 2020.

"We are pleased Bridget will bring her talents to ChroniSense as CEO," said Ilan Neugarten, Chairman of the Board of Rainbow Medical, ChroniSense Medical's largest investor. "We are confident Bridget's extensive and diverse leadership experience will deliver impactful healthcare solutions to patients and will drive ChroniSense to a leading position in the disease management space."

Ms. Ross brings more than three decades of strategic, operational and leadership expertise. Prior to joining ChroniSense, she was President of the Global Medical Group at Henry Schein and a member of the company's Executive Management Committee. There, she led the growth strategy for a $2.4B global medical distribution, solutions and services business, and delivered revenue growth double the industry average.  Before joining Henry Schein, Ms. Ross served as Vice President, Commercial Operations, Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Medical Device Sector. In this role, she led a commercial operations integration for the ~$12B NA Medical Device business and was instrumental in driving operational efficiencies. Previously, Ms. Ross held multiple executive roles, including Global President at two J&J subsidiaries in the Women's Health & Urology and Otolaryngology spaces, where she was responsible for the development pipeline and commercialization of multiple innovative products.

"I am delighted to join ChroniSense," Ms. Ross said. "The company's breakthrough technology has the potential to be transformative for patients – a true game-changer in the digital health segment. I'm excited and honored to join the dedicated team at ChroniSense to work toward bringing meaningful benefits to patients, caregivers and shareholders alike."

"We are excited about the potential for our technology to have an even greater impact on the lives of patients, and we are looking forward to a successful journey with Bridget's leadership," said Danny Lange, Founder, President and Director ChroniSense Labs Israel. 

About ChroniSense Medical

ChroniSense Medical (www.ChroniSense.com) was founded in 2015 by Rainbow Medical and Dr. Danny Lange. ChroniSense's Polso™ is a wearable, medical-grade disease management device in the form of a watch, which monitors multiple vital signs and health factors. Polso™ allows patients and healthcare professionals to manage chronic disease without interference in the patients' everyday activities – in or outside the home.           

Contact:
Meital Levi
meital@xmind.co.il

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chronisense-medical-appoints-bridget-ross-as-chief-executive-officer-301026709.html

SOURCE ChroniSense Medical


© PRNewswire 2020
