Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) - Pipeline Insight Report, 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/22/2018 | 08:26pm CEST

The "Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) - Pipeline Insight, 2018" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

'Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) - Pipeline Insight, 2018' report offers comprehensive Insight of the pipeline (under development) therapeutics scenario and growth prospects across Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) development. The report provides detailed coverage of the pipeline landscape for this mechanism of action, equipped with data from multiple sources with complete pipeline analysis by developmental stage, associated indications, route of administration and molecule type.

Pipeline Products covered across the following Developmental Stages:

  • Clinical
  • Non-clinical
  • Inactive: Discontinued and/or Dormant

Pipeline therapeutics development coverage provides descriptive product profiles including (but not limited to) drug description, product development and R&D activities encompassing clinical and pre-clinical studies, designations, collaborations, licensing deals, grants, technologies and patent details.

Scope of the report:

  • The report provides a snapshot of the pipeline development for the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)
  • The report covers pipeline activity across the complete product development cycle i.e. clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages for the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)
  • The report provides pipeline product profiles which includes product description, developmental activities, licensors & collaborators and chemical information
  • Provides pipeline assessment by monotherapy and combination therapy products, stage of development, route of administration, and molecule type for Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)
  • The report also covers the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects related to the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Overview

3. Pipeline Therapeutics

  • An Overview of Pipeline Products for Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

4. Comparative Analysis

5. Products in Clinical Stage

  • Product Description
  • Research and Development
  • Product Development Activities

6. Products in Pre-Clinical and Discovery Stage

  • Product Description
  • Research and Development
  • Product Development Activities

7. Therapeutic Assessment

  • Assessment by Route of Administration
  • Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
  • Assessment by Molecule Type
  • Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

8. Inactive Products

  • Product Description
  • Research and Development
  • Product Development Activities

Companies Mentioned

  • MedDay Pharmaceuticals SA
  • Baxalta US Inc.
  • Laboratoire franais de Fractionnement et de Biotechnologies
  • Octapharma
  • Baxter International
  • LFB Biotechnologies

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zn7hh9/chronic?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
