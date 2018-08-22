Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) - Pipeline Insight Report, 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Chronic
Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) - Pipeline Insight,
2018" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
'Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) - Pipeline
Insight, 2018' report offers comprehensive Insight of the pipeline
(under development) therapeutics scenario and growth prospects across
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) development.
The report provides detailed coverage of the pipeline landscape for this
mechanism of action, equipped with data from multiple sources with
complete pipeline analysis by developmental stage, associated
indications, route of administration and molecule type.
Pipeline Products covered across the following Developmental
Stages:
-
Clinical
-
Non-clinical
-
Inactive: Discontinued and/or Dormant
Pipeline therapeutics development coverage provides descriptive product
profiles including (but not limited to) drug description, product
development and R&D activities encompassing clinical and pre-clinical
studies, designations, collaborations, licensing deals, grants,
technologies and patent details.
Scope of the report:
-
The report provides a snapshot of the pipeline development for the
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)
-
The report covers pipeline activity across the complete product
development cycle i.e. clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages for
the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)
-
The report provides pipeline product profiles which includes product
description, developmental activities, licensors & collaborators and
chemical information
-
Provides pipeline assessment by monotherapy and combination therapy
products, stage of development, route of administration, and molecule
type for Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)
-
The report also covers the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects
related to the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Introduction
2. Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)
Overview
3. Pipeline Therapeutics
-
An Overview of Pipeline Products for Chronic Inflammatory
Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)
4. Comparative Analysis
5. Products in Clinical Stage
-
Product Description
-
Research and Development
-
Product Development Activities
6. Products in Pre-Clinical and Discovery Stage
-
Product Description
-
Research and Development
-
Product Development Activities
7. Therapeutic Assessment
-
Assessment by Route of Administration
-
Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
-
Assessment by Molecule Type
-
Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
8. Inactive Products
-
Product Description
-
Research and Development
-
Product Development Activities
Companies Mentioned
-
MedDay Pharmaceuticals SA
-
Baxalta US Inc.
-
Laboratoire franais de Fractionnement et de Biotechnologies
-
Octapharma
-
Baxter International
-
LFB Biotechnologies
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zn7hh9/chronic?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005603/en/