Chronology - Bank of Korea unexpectedly cuts key interest rate

The Bank of Korea said its Monetary Policy Board voted to cut the base rate <KROCRT=ECI> by 25 basis points to 1.50%, ahead of expectations in a Reuters poll that the board would lower the rate next month. [nL4N24H1CL].

The following is a chronology of the Bank of Korea's mainpolicy rate changes since it began setting the policy ratetarget in May 1999:

July 18, 2019 Down 25 bp to 1.50%

Nov. 30, 2018 Up 25 bp to 1.75%

Nov. 30, 2017 Up 25 bp to 1.50%

June 9, 2016 Down 25 bp to 1.25%

June 11, 2015 Down 25 bp to 1.50%

March 12, 2015 Down 25 bp to 1.75%

Oct. 15, 2014 Down 25 bp to 2.00%

Aug. 14, 2014 Down 25 bp to 2.25%

May 9, 2013 Down 25 bp to 2.50%

Oct. 11, 2012 Down 25 bp to 2.75%

July 12, 2012 Down 25 bp to 3.00%

June 10, 2011 Up 25 bp to 3.25%

March 10, 2011 Up 25 bp to 3.00%

Jan. 13, 2011 Up 25 bp to 2.75%

Nov. 16, 2010 Up 25 bp to 2.50%

July 9, 2010 Up 25 bp to 2.25%

Feb. 12, 2009 Down 50 bp to 2.00%

Jan. 9, 2009 Down 50 bp to 2.50%

Dec. 11, 2008 Down 100 bp to 3.00%

Nov. 7, 2008 Down 25 bp to 4.00%

*Oct. 27, 2008 Down 75 bp to 4.25%

Oct. 9, 2008 Down 25 bp to 5.00%

Aug. 7, 2008 Up 25 bp to 5.25%

Aug. 9, 2007 Up 25 bp to 5.00%

July 12, 2007 Up 25 bp to 4.75%

Aug. 10, 2006 Up 25 bp to 4.50%

June 8, 2006 Up 25 bp to 4.25%

Feb. 9, 2006 Up 25 bp to 4.00%

Dec. 8, 2005 Up 25 bp to 3.75%

Oct. 11, 2005 Up 25 bp to 3.50%

Nov. 11, 2004 Down 25 bp to 3.25%

Aug. 12, 2004 Down 25 bp to 3.50%

July 10, 2003 Down 25 bp to 3.75%

May 13, 2003 Down 25 bp to 4.00%

May 7, 2002 Up 25 bp to 4.25%

*Sept. 19, 2001 Down 50 bp to 4.00%

Aug. 9, 2001 Down 25 bp to 4.50%

July 5, 2001 Down 25 bp to 4.75%

Feb. 8, 2001 Down 25 bp to 5.00%

Oct. 5, 2000 Up 25 bp to 5.25%

Feb. 10, 2000 Up 25 bp to 5.00%

May 6, 1999 Set at 4.75%

* shows inter-meeting rate changes

