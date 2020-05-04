Chronus : Launches Video Meetings to Support Virtual Mentoring

Chronus announces a one-to-one video meeting option built into the platform, alongside integrations with both Zoom and Slack, while also debuting a new live chat feature for instant communication

Chronus, the leader in mentoring software, announced the release of Chronus Virtual Meet, which provides customers the option to add video meetings as an integrated capability within their mentoring program(s) powered by Chronus. As the leading innovator in mentoring software, Chronus expects Virtual Meet to provide a unique experience to participants that are looking for a deeper connection through face-to-face conversations.

“Even before this time of social distancing, we recognized the importance of visual cues for meaningful conversations between mentors and mentees,” said Seena Mortazavi, CEO of Chronus. “The current state of the world certainly accelerated and broadened that need, and we’re excited to step up and enable more face-to-face connections through Virtual Meet for customers during these challenging times.”

To further support virtual mentoring, as organizations shift to meet the needs of their program participants who are engaging in mentoring remotely, Chronus also announced integrations with two of the most popular workplace collaboration tools in the market today – Zoom and Slack.

“Creating an optimal user experience has always been a hallmark of the Chronus platform and services,” said Mortazavi. “If customers have an existing technology stack, we want to be able to support and easily integrate with those technologies to create a holistic experience for our users while driving engagement. Furthermore, as part of our commitment to our diverse customer base, we are continuing to explore additional integrations to ensure mentoring is easily accessible to all.”

With the Zoom integration, program participants can schedule a video meeting with their mentor or mentee via Zoom directly through the Chronus platform. Not only does this allow for participants to connect virtually with all of the Zoom functionality in a seamless manner, but it also provides key data for administrators to track engagement and draw valuable insights into their program.

Chronus’ commitment to creating a frictionless user experience led to the Slack integration, which keeps program participants up-to-date on the progress of their mentoring connection and program by sending relevant notifications via Slack. Users can also engage with their mentoring program directly through Slack leading to increased engagement, more timely communication, and additional insights for program administrators.

Chronus recently published a guide to virtual mentoring, open to all, on its website that will continue to be updated as new resources and content are made available.

