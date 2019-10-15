|
Chuang Consortium International : CHANGES IN THE BOARD
10/15/2019 | 04:47am EDT
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
CHANGES IN THE BOARD
The Board hereby announces that, with effect from 15 October 2019, the following changes:
Mr. Alan Chuang has retired from his position as the Chairman and ceased to be an Executive Director and the Authorized Agent. He has been appointed as the Honorary Chairman.
Mr. Albert Chuang has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director.
Mr. Richard Hung has been re-designated as the Vice Chairman.
Mr. Edwin Chong has been re-designated as the Deputy Managing Director.
The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Chuang's Consortium International Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') hereby announces that, with effect from 15 October 2019, the following changes:
1. As Mr. Alan Chuang Shaw Swee (''Mr. Alan Chuang'') intends to devote more time to his personal life, he has retired from his position as the chairman of the Company (the ''Chairman'') and ceased to be an executive director of the Company (the ''Executive Director'') and the Company's agent for service of process in Hong Kong (the ''Authorized Agent'').
In accordance with the requirements of rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the ''Listing Rules'') on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange''), Mr. Alan Chuang has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and that he is not aware of any matters relating to his
retirement from his position as the Chairman and cessation to be an Executive Director and the Authorized Agent that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.
The Board has requested and Mr. Alan Chuang has accepted the appointment as the honorary chairman of the Company (the ''Honorary Chairman'') and in that capacity to continuously contribute to the Group on significant matters.
For the past 26 years, Mr. Alan Chuang, as the Chairman, has led the Group on a steady path of expansion through organic growth and timely implementation of strategic plans at appropriate junctures to maximize the value and returns for our shareholders. The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Alan Chuang for his invaluable contributions to the Group.
2. Mr. Albert Chuang Ka Pun (''Mr. Albert Chuang'') has been appointed as the Chairman and managing director of the Company (the ''Managing Director'').
Biographical information of Mr. Albert Chuang is as follows:
Mr. Albert Chuang, aged 39, has over 15 years of experience in property business and general management. He holds a bachelor degree of arts with major in economics. Mr. Albert Chuang joined the Group in 2005. He was appointed as an Executive Director on 18 January 2007 and was re-designated as a Joint Managing Director since 12 April 2016 until his last appointment as the vice chairman of the Company (the ''Vice Chairman'') on 6 October 2017. He is also the chairman of the corporate governance committee of the Company (the ''CG Committee'') and the chairman of Chuang's China Investments Limited (''Chuang's China''), a subsidiary of the Company and the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange. He is a committee member (the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region) of the Tianjin Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and the Twelfth All-China Youth Federation. Mr. Albert Chuang is the son of Mr. Alan Chuang, the controlling shareholder of the Company, and the brother of Mrs. Candy Kotewall Chuang Ka Wai (''Ms. Candy Chuang''), Mr. Chong Ka Fung and Mr. Geoffrey Chuang Ka Kam (''Mr. Geoffrey Chuang''), all are Executive Directors. He is also a director of various subsidiaries of the Company and Chuang's China being responsible for the overall management of these subsidiaries. He also holds directorships in certain private companies beneficially owned by Mr. Alan Chuang. Save as disclosed herein, Mr. Albert Chuang did not hold any other directorship in any other listed company in Hong Kong or overseas over the last three years. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Albert Chuang held 1,299,678 shares in the Company.
Mr. Albert Chuang has no service contract nor any specified length or proposed length of service with the Company, but entitles to a Director's fee of HK$40,000 per annum as determined by the Board with reference to the related payment made by the Company in previous years. Mr. Albert Chuang has an employment contract with a subsidiary of Chuang's China which can be terminated by either party giving to the other party 3 months' written notice without payment of compensation (other than statutory compensation). The annual remuneration (including director's fee, salary, retirement scheme contribution and other benefits) for Mr. Albert Chuang under the
employment contract is HK$3,188,000 which is determined by the board of directors of Chuang's China by reference to his duties and experience as well as the prevailing market conditions.
Mr. Albert Chuang is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at least once every 3 years pursuant to the Corporate Governance Code (Appendix 14) of the Listing Rules and the Bye-laws of the Company. As at the date of this announcement, except as mentioned above, Mr. Albert Chuang has no other interest in the shares of the Company and its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, no other relationship with any other Directors, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company and no further information to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of Rules 13.51(2)(h) to
-
of the Listing Rules, and there is no other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.
The Board takes this opportunity to welcome Mr. Albert Chuang to his new position.
3. Mr. Richard Hung Ting Ho (''Mr. Richard Hung'') has been re-designated as the Vice Chairman.
Biographical information of Mr. Richard Hung is as follows:
Mr. Richard Hung, aged 65, has over 40 years of experience in corporate development and general management. He joined the Board as an Executive Director on 9 September 2016 and was appointed as a Joint Managing Director since 6 October 2017. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. He is also a director of various subsidiaries of the Company being responsible for the overall management of these subsidiaries. He also holds directorships in certain private companies beneficially owned by Mr. Alan Chuang. Mr. Richard Hung had been a non-executive director of CNT Group Limited (''CNT'') from 4 July 2016 to 5 June 2019, and the chairman and an executive director of Magnus Concordia Group Limited (''MCGL'') from 27 February 2007 to 26 January 2018. The shares of CNT and MCGL are listed on the Stock Exchange. Save as disclosed herein, Mr. Richard Hung did not hold any other directorship in any other listed company in Hong Kong or overseas over the last three years.
Mr. Richard Hung has no service contract nor any specified length or proposed length of service with the Company, but entitles to a Director's fee of HK$30,000 per annum as determined by the Board with reference to the related payment made by the Company in previous years. Mr. Richard Hung has an employment contract with a subsidiary of the Company which can be terminated by either party giving to the other party 3 months' written notice without payment of compensation (other than statutory compensation). The annual remuneration (including salary, retirement scheme contribution and other benefits) for Mr. Richard Hung under the employment contract is HK$2,600,000 which is determined by the Board by reference to his duties and experience as well as the prevailing market conditions.
Mr. Richard Hung is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at least once every 3 years pursuant to the Corporate Governance Code (Appendix 14) of the Listing Rules and the Bye-laws of the Company. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Richard Hung has no interest in the shares of the Company and its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, no relationship with any other Directors, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company and no further information to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules, and there is no other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.
The Board takes this opportunity to welcome Mr. Richard Hung to his new position.
4. Mr. Chong Ka Fung (''Mr. Edwin Chong'') has been re-designated as the deputy managing director of the Company (the ''Depute Managing Director'').
Biographical information of Mr. Edwin Chong is as follows:
Mr. Edwin Chong, aged 34, has 9 years of experience in architecture, interior design and general management. He holds a bachelor degree of fine arts in architecture design covering architecture; interior; and urban planning. Mr. Edwin Chong was appointed as an Executive Director on 26 March 2013 and was re-designated as a joint managing director of the Company since 12 April 2016. He is an Authorized Agent and a member of the CG Committee; and the managing director of Chuang's China. He is a director of The Chinese General Chamber of Commerce (''CGCC'') and a vice chairman of the Community Affairs Committee of CGCC. He is also a director of the Hong Kong Chang Sha Chamber of Commerce, the vice chairman of Hong Kong Huian Natives Association, the deputy secretary general of the Hunan Youth Federation, an executive member of The Y. Elites Association Limited and a member of China Green Building (Hong Kong) Council and the Hong Kong-Shanghai Youth Exchange Promotion Association. He is the son of Mr. Alan Chuang and the brother of Mr. Albert Chuang, Ms. Candy Chuang and Mr. Geoffrey Chuang, all are executive Directors. He is also a director of various subsidiaries of the Company and Chuang's China being responsible for the overall management of these subsidiaries. He also holds directorships in certain private companies beneficially owned by Mr. Alan Chuang. Save as disclosed herein, Mr. Edwin Chong did not hold any directorship in any other listed company in Hong Kong or overseas over the last three years.
Mr. Edwin Chong has no service contract nor any specified length or proposed length of service with the Company, but entitles to a Director's fee of HK$30,000 per annum as determined by the Board with reference to the related payment made by the Company in previous years. Mr. Edwin Chong has an employment contract with a subsidiary of the Company which can be terminated by either party giving to the other party 3 months' written notice without payment of compensation (other than statutory compensation). The annual remuneration (including salary, retirement scheme contribution and other benefits) for Mr. Edwin Chong under the employment contract is HK$2,758,000 which is determined by the Board by reference to his duties and experience as well as the prevailing market conditions. He also entitles to a director's fee of HK$30,000 paid by Chuang's China.
Mr. Edwin Chong is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at least once every 3 years pursuant to the Corporate Governance Code (Appendix 14) of the Listing Rules and the Bye-laws of the Company. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Edwin Chong has no interest in the shares of the Company and its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Except as mentioned above, Mr. Edwin Chong has no other relationship with any other Directors, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company and no further information to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules, and there is no other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.
The Board takes this opportunity to welcome Mr. Edwin Chong to his new position.
By order of the Board of
Chuang's Consortium International Limited
Albert Chuang Ka Pun
Chairman and Managing Director
Hong Kong, 15 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Albert Chuang Ka Pun, Mr. Richard Hung Ting Ho, Mr. Chong Ka Fung, Mrs. Candy Kotewall Chuang Ka Wai, Mr. Geoffrey Chuang Ka Kam and Mr. Chan Chun Man are the Executive Directors of the Company, and Mr. Abraham Shek Lai Him, Mr. Fong Shing Kwong, Mr. Yau Chi Ming, Mr. David Chu Yu Lin and Mr. Tony Tse Wai Chuen are the Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company.
