Chuang Consortium International : CHANGES IN THE BOARD

retirement from his position as the Chairman and cessation to be an Executive Director and the Authorized Agent that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board has requested and Mr. Alan Chuang has accepted the appointment as the honorary chairman of the Company (the ''Honorary Chairman'') and in that capacity to continuously contribute to the Group on significant matters.

For the past 26 years, Mr. Alan Chuang, as the Chairman, has led the Group on a steady path of expansion through organic growth and timely implementation of strategic plans at appropriate junctures to maximize the value and returns for our shareholders. The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Alan Chuang for his invaluable contributions to the Group.

2. Mr. Albert Chuang Ka Pun (''Mr. Albert Chuang'') has been appointed as the Chairman and managing director of the Company (the ''Managing Director'').

Biographical information of Mr. Albert Chuang is as follows:

Mr. Albert Chuang, aged 39, has over 15 years of experience in property business and general management. He holds a bachelor degree of arts with major in economics. Mr. Albert Chuang joined the Group in 2005. He was appointed as an Executive Director on 18 January 2007 and was re-designated as a Joint Managing Director since 12 April 2016 until his last appointment as the vice chairman of the Company (the ''Vice Chairman'') on 6 October 2017. He is also the chairman of the corporate governance committee of the Company (the ''CG Committee'') and the chairman of Chuang's China Investments Limited (''Chuang's China''), a subsidiary of the Company and the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange. He is a committee member (the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region) of the Tianjin Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and the Twelfth All-China Youth Federation. Mr. Albert Chuang is the son of Mr. Alan Chuang, the controlling shareholder of the Company, and the brother of Mrs. Candy Kotewall Chuang Ka Wai (''Ms. Candy Chuang''), Mr. Chong Ka Fung and Mr. Geoffrey Chuang Ka Kam (''Mr. Geoffrey Chuang''), all are Executive Directors. He is also a director of various subsidiaries of the Company and Chuang's China being responsible for the overall management of these subsidiaries. He also holds directorships in certain private companies beneficially owned by Mr. Alan Chuang. Save as disclosed herein, Mr. Albert Chuang did not hold any other directorship in any other listed company in Hong Kong or overseas over the last three years. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Albert Chuang held 1,299,678 shares in the Company.

Mr. Albert Chuang has no service contract nor any specified length or proposed length of service with the Company, but entitles to a Director's fee of HK$40,000 per annum as determined by the Board with reference to the related payment made by the Company in previous years. Mr. Albert Chuang has an employment contract with a subsidiary of Chuang's China which can be terminated by either party giving to the other party 3 months' written notice without payment of compensation (other than statutory compensation). The annual remuneration (including director's fee, salary, retirement scheme contribution and other benefits) for Mr. Albert Chuang under the