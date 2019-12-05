Chuangmei Pharmaceutical : Protecting migrant workers from exploitation

FRA spoke about its work on severe labour exploitation, including its most recent report 'Protecting migrant workers from exploitation in the EU'.
Panellists discussed the gaps and challenges in the practical implementation of the existing legal framework for migrant victims of labour exploitation and violence to be able to claim their rights, and discussed the opportunities presented by the new legislature for action.
The event was organised by PICUM, Victim Support Europe, La Strada International.
