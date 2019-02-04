Church Mutual Announces Leadership Promotions

Church Mutual Insurance Company looks to further the company’s growth through the promotion of four individuals into new leadership roles. These individuals are prepared to help lead the company and advance its mission to serve those who serve others.

Janet Selnes has been promoted to vice president – broker distribution. Selnes has a proven track record of leadership success, most recently serving as assistant vice president - broker distribution. She has been in the insurance industry for more than 30 years, with the last 15 at Church Mutual. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business and a master of business administration degree. She also has earned many industry designations.

Rick Schaber, CPCU, has been promoted to vice president – direct sales. In almost two decades of service to Church Mutual, Schaber has held leadership positions in Corporate Communications, Risk Control, Administration and Sales. He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from UW-Eau Claire and holds a variety of industry designations.

“As sales and distribution models become more complex, Janet and Rick’s leadership will help us meet our corporate goals,” said Kevin Root, executive vice president – Operations.

Dean Jarnow, who joined Church Mutual in Jan. 2018 as an external consultant has joined the company as assistant vice president, strategic resource management. Jarnow has more than 25 years of experience in product, project and program management, mainly in the financial services arena. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Iowa and is a thesis candidate at Augsburg College.

“We look forward to leveraging Dean’s project management skills across CM Group’s entire portfolio of work,” said Rich Poirier, president and CEO.

Dale Brom has been promoted to assistant vice president, information technology. His IT career within the insurance industry surpasses 30 years, providing him with extensive experience managing the application portfolio of an insurance company. Brom holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science with a minor in business administration from the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse.

About Church Mutual

Church Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1897, offers specialized insurance for religious organizations of all denominations, public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, senior living facilities, camps and conference centers, and nonprofit and human services organizations throughout the United States. Church Mutual markets most lines of commercial property and liability insurance, including multi-peril, workers' compensation and commercial auto insurance. In addition to insurance, Church Mutual provides a spectrum of value-added solutions that benefit its customers. Church Mutual holds the following honors:

A.M. Best Company "A" (excellent) rating

2018 Ward’s 50 Top Performing Property and Casualty Insurers

BenchmarkPortal Top 10 National Customer Service Center

Wisconsin 75 by Deloitte US, 2016, 2017 and 2018

Futuremakers Partner, by Wisconsin Technical College System

Celent Model Insurer for innovation and emerging technologies

Award in Innovation for entrepreneurialism and innovation, by National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies

