Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Church Mutual Announces Leadership Promotions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 11:02am EST

Church Mutual Insurance Company looks to further the company’s growth through the promotion of four individuals into new leadership roles. These individuals are prepared to help lead the company and advance its mission to serve those who serve others.

Janet Selnes has been promoted to vice president – broker distribution. Selnes has a proven track record of leadership success, most recently serving as assistant vice president - broker distribution. She has been in the insurance industry for more than 30 years, with the last 15 at Church Mutual. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business and a master of business administration degree. She also has earned many industry designations.

Rick Schaber, CPCU, has been promoted to vice president – direct sales. In almost two decades of service to Church Mutual, Schaber has held leadership positions in Corporate Communications, Risk Control, Administration and Sales. He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from UW-Eau Claire and holds a variety of industry designations.

“As sales and distribution models become more complex, Janet and Rick’s leadership will help us meet our corporate goals,” said Kevin Root, executive vice president – Operations.

Dean Jarnow, who joined Church Mutual in Jan. 2018 as an external consultant has joined the company as assistant vice president, strategic resource management. Jarnow has more than 25 years of experience in product, project and program management, mainly in the financial services arena. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Iowa and is a thesis candidate at Augsburg College.

“We look forward to leveraging Dean’s project management skills across CM Group’s entire portfolio of work,” said Rich Poirier, president and CEO.

Dale Brom has been promoted to assistant vice president, information technology. His IT career within the insurance industry surpasses 30 years, providing him with extensive experience managing the application portfolio of an insurance company. Brom holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science with a minor in business administration from the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse.

About Church Mutual
Church Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1897, offers specialized insurance for religious organizations of all denominations, public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, senior living facilities, camps and conference centers, and nonprofit and human services organizations throughout the United States. Church Mutual markets most lines of commercial property and liability insurance, including multi-peril, workers' compensation and commercial auto insurance. In addition to insurance, Church Mutual provides a spectrum of value-added solutions that benefit its customers. Church Mutual holds the following honors:

  • A.M. Best Company "A" (excellent) rating
  • 2018 Ward’s 50 Top Performing Property and Casualty Insurers
  • BenchmarkPortal Top 10 National Customer Service Center
  • Wisconsin 75 by Deloitte US, 2016, 2017 and 2018
  • Futuremakers Partner, by Wisconsin Technical College System
  • Celent Model Insurer for innovation and emerging technologies
  • Award in Innovation for entrepreneurialism and innovation, by National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:47aCORRECTION : Final Results (AGM start time)
AQ
11:47aVOLKSWAGEN : Unit Buys Tesla Battery Equipment for US Charging Stations -Reuters
DJ
11:47aLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Sogou, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
11:46aKIADIS PHARMA : appoints Dr. Robert Friesen as Chief Scientific Officer
AQ
11:46aINVENTIVA : New results on lanifibranor to be presented at the International Liver Congress 2019
AQ
11:46aPHOTOCAT A/S : 4th Quarter Interim Report 2018
AQ
11:46aEURONEXT : Dublin transitions Irish listed companies to Optiq®
GL
11:46aNew Hampshire Proposes Involuntary Servitude for Medical Professionals, States Association of American Physicians and Surgeons
GL
11:46aDEADLINE NEXT WEEK : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nobilis Health Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
11:44aOil slides on disappointing U.S. data after hitting two-month high
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD : says no evidence of criminal misconduct found after FT reports
2AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Goldman Sachs invests in HSBC-backed fintech app Bud
3SOMPO HOLDINGS INC : Japan insurers to target China M&A in new phase after $50 billion overseas push
4U.S. dollar, yields firm; oil comes off two-month highs
5JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer to cut jobs as profitability lags

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.