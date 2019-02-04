Church Mutual Announces Leadership Promotions

Church Mutual Insurance Company looks to further the company’s growth
through the promotion of four individuals into new leadership roles.
These individuals are prepared to help lead the company and advance its
mission to serve those who serve others.
Janet Selnes has been promoted to vice president – broker distribution.
Selnes has a proven track record of leadership success, most recently
serving as assistant vice president - broker distribution. She has been
in the insurance industry for more than 30 years, with the last 15 at
Church Mutual. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business and a master of
business administration degree. She also has earned many industry
designations.
Rick Schaber, CPCU, has been promoted to vice president – direct sales.
In almost two decades of service to Church Mutual, Schaber has held
leadership positions in Corporate Communications, Risk Control,
Administration and Sales. He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism
from UW-Eau Claire and holds a variety of industry designations.
“As sales and distribution models become more complex, Janet and Rick’s
leadership will help us meet our corporate goals,” said Kevin Root,
executive vice president – Operations.
Dean Jarnow, who joined Church Mutual in Jan. 2018 as an external
consultant has joined the company as assistant vice president, strategic
resource management. Jarnow has more than 25 years of experience in
product, project and program management, mainly in the financial
services arena. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the
University of Iowa and is a thesis candidate at Augsburg College.
“We look forward to leveraging Dean’s project management skills across
CM Group’s entire portfolio of work,” said Rich Poirier, president and
CEO.
Dale Brom has been promoted to assistant vice president, information
technology. His IT career within the insurance industry surpasses 30
years, providing him with extensive experience managing the application
portfolio of an insurance company. Brom holds a bachelor’s degree in
computer science with a minor in business administration from the
University of Wisconsin – La Crosse.
About Church Mutual
Church Mutual Insurance Company, founded
in 1897, offers specialized insurance for religious organizations of all
denominations, public and private K-12 schools, colleges and
universities, senior living facilities, camps and conference centers,
and nonprofit and human services organizations throughout the United
States. Church Mutual markets most lines of commercial property and
liability insurance, including multi-peril, workers' compensation and
commercial auto insurance. In addition to insurance, Church Mutual
provides a spectrum of value-added solutions that benefit its customers.
Church Mutual holds the following honors:
-
A.M. Best Company "A" (excellent) rating
-
2018 Ward’s 50 Top Performing Property and Casualty Insurers
-
BenchmarkPortal Top 10 National Customer Service Center
-
Wisconsin 75 by Deloitte US, 2016, 2017 and 2018
-
Futuremakers Partner, by Wisconsin Technical College System
-
Celent Model Insurer for innovation and emerging technologies
-
Award in Innovation for entrepreneurialism and innovation, by National
Association of Mutual Insurance Companies
