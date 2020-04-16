Church Mutual :® Announces Leadership Promotions

Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I., looks to further the company’s growth through the promotion of six individuals into new leadership roles. These individuals will continue to lead the company and advance its mission to serve those who serve others.

“Church Mutual has been serving policyholders for more than 120 years,” said Rich Poirier, president and CEO. “These moves allow us to leverage our leaders’ strengths into positive change to ensure we remain around for another 120-plus years.”

Jeff Steffen has been promoted to senior vice president – chief financial officer. Steffen has a proven track record of leadership success within Church Mutual, starting when he joined the company in 2013 as director of financial planning and analysis. He was promoted to vice president – chief financial officer in 2016. Steffen earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Colorado State University and an MBA in accounting and finance from Regis University in Denver, Colorado. He is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

Doug Sippel has been promoted to assistant vice president – treasurer and corporate controller. He has been in the insurance industry for 28 years, with the last 23 at Church Mutual. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh. He has many industry designations including CPA, CMA and CPCU.

Peter Mahler has been promoted to vice president – Religious Markets Underwriting. He has been in the insurance industry for more than 20 years with 10 of those at Church Mutual. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin, and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh. Mahler also holds AIS, AU, CPCU, ARM and ERM designations.

Dean Jarnow has been promoted to vice president – Strategic Resource Management. Jarnow has been with Church Mutual for two years. Prior to joining Church Mutual Jarnow has worked on projects with Converge One, Bemis Company, United Health Group, Allianz Life, Ameriprise and Thrivent, among others. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Iowa and a master’s in leadership from Augsburg College.

Alan Ogilvie has been promoted to president – Subsidiaries. Ogilvie was instrumental in establishing CM Vantage in 2016 and has provided great value to many enterprise-wide initiatives. He has been with Church Mutual since March 2015. Prior to joining Church Mutual, Ogilvie spent time with Capitol Insurance Companies, Caliber on Indemnity Company and Wausau Insurance, among others. Ogilvie has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and a juris doctor degree, both from the University of Wisconsin – Madison.

Randy Oja is taking on additional responsibilities as vice president – Social Markets Underwriting. Oja joined Church Mutual as a senior actuary in September 2011. Previously Oja served as vice president – Broker Underwriting. He earned his bachelor’s in mathematics from the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater.

About Church Mutual

Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I., founded in 1897, offers specialized insurance for religious organizations of all denominations, public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, senior living facilities, secular and non-secular camps and conference centers, and nonprofit and human services organizations throughout the United States. Church Mutual markets most lines of commercial property and liability insurance, including multi-peril, workers' compensation and commercial auto insurance. In addition to insurance, Church Mutual provides a spectrum of value-added solutions that benefit its customers. Church Mutual holds the following honors:

A.M. Best Company "A" (excellent) rating

BenchmarkPortal Top 10 National Customer Service Center

Wisconsin 75 by Deloitte US, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 Top Private Company

Wisconsin 75 by Deloitte US 2019 Distinguished Performer: Innovation

Futuremakers Partner by Wisconsin Technical College System

Celent Model Insurer for innovation and emerging technologies

Award in Innovation for entrepreneurialism and innovation by National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies

2018-2019 Employer of the Year by Northcentral Technical College

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200416005612/en/