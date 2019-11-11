Church Mutual Offering Atlanta Organizations Resources to Prepare for Armed Intruders

Company holding seminar on November 14 in Atlanta in partnership with industry experts ALICE Training Institute and Secure Education Consultants

Instances of armed intruder attacks continue to occur in the United States and beyond. Unfortunately, these attacks are not limited to a select few and anyone could be impacted. Church Mutual Insurance Company is partnering with industry experts ALICE Training Institute (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) and Secure Education Consultants to help organizations develop plans and procedures to keep their people safe before, during and after a violent attack.

Many organizations, from churches and schools to offices and factories, are asking themselves, “What do we do if an armed intruder enters our facility?” Church Mutual recently reported that more than 1 in 10 Americans do not feel safe in their church or place of worship, and fear (45%) the entrance of an armed intruder during services. The company, the nation’s leading insurer of religious organizations, has created an armed intruder resource kit that’s available, at no cost, on their website. It features, among other things, videos, checklists, FAQs, and important assessment and planning guides. To access the tools and information, visit: https://www.churchmutual.com/6421/Armed-Intruder.

Church Mutual is the first organization to offer this type of training to houses of worship, schools and nonprofit organizations. More than 2,500 people have received training through these large-scale community events since the program launched in 2017.

Atlanta Armed Intruder Seminar

Additionally, Church Mutual will be holding a seminar on Thursday, November 14 in Atlanta for houses of worship, schools and nonprofit organizations. Leaders will learn to identify signs and how to best de-escalate an armed intruder crisis from security experts at Church Mutual, ALICE Training Institute and Secure Education Consultants.

Participants will learn how to:

Identify and monitor behavioral warning signs and anonymously report suspicious activity.

Work with local law enforcement to develop a security plan.

Respond to an armed intruder – new techniques and tactics are replacing the traditional lockdown method.

Minimize injury and increase survival rates from a violent event.

Event Details: What: Armed Intruder Safety Best Practices When: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14 Where: Zion Hill Baptist Church 6175 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331

The event is part of an ongoing series taking place throughout the United States in 2019.

About Church Mutual

Church Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1897, offers specialized insurance for religious organizations of all denominations, public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, senior living facilities, camps and conference centers and nonprofit and human services organizations throughout the United States. Church Mutual markets most lines of commercial property and liability insurance, including multi-peril, workers' compensation and commercial auto insurance. In addition to insurance, Church Mutual provides a spectrum of value-added solutions that benefit its customers. Church Mutual holds the following honors:

A.M. Best Company "A" (excellent) rating

BenchmarkPortal Top 10 National Customer Service Center

Wisconsin 75 by Deloitte US, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019

Wisconsin 75 by Deloitte US 2019 Distinguished Performer: Innovation

Futuremakers Partner, by Wisconsin Technical College System

Celent Model Insurer for innovation and emerging technologies

Award in Innovation for entrepreneurialism and innovation, by National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005445/en/