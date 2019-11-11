Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Church Mutual Offering Atlanta Organizations Resources to Prepare for Armed Intruders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 10:36am EST

Company holding seminar on November 14 in Atlanta in partnership with industry experts ALICE Training Institute and Secure Education Consultants

Instances of armed intruder attacks continue to occur in the United States and beyond. Unfortunately, these attacks are not limited to a select few and anyone could be impacted. Church Mutual Insurance Company is partnering with industry experts ALICE Training Institute (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) and Secure Education Consultants to help organizations develop plans and procedures to keep their people safe before, during and after a violent attack.

Many organizations, from churches and schools to offices and factories, are asking themselves, “What do we do if an armed intruder enters our facility?” Church Mutual recently reported that more than 1 in 10 Americans do not feel safe in their church or place of worship, and fear (45%) the entrance of an armed intruder during services. The company, the nation’s leading insurer of religious organizations, has created an armed intruder resource kit that’s available, at no cost, on their website. It features, among other things, videos, checklists, FAQs, and important assessment and planning guides. To access the tools and information, visit: https://www.churchmutual.com/6421/Armed-Intruder.

Church Mutual is the first organization to offer this type of training to houses of worship, schools and nonprofit organizations. More than 2,500 people have received training through these large-scale community events since the program launched in 2017.

Atlanta Armed Intruder Seminar
Additionally, Church Mutual will be holding a seminar on Thursday, November 14 in Atlanta for houses of worship, schools and nonprofit organizations. Leaders will learn to identify signs and how to best de-escalate an armed intruder crisis from security experts at Church Mutual, ALICE Training Institute and Secure Education Consultants.

Participants will learn how to:

  • Identify and monitor behavioral warning signs and anonymously report suspicious activity.
  • Work with local law enforcement to develop a security plan.
  • Respond to an armed intruder – new techniques and tactics are replacing the traditional lockdown method.
  • Minimize injury and increase survival rates from a violent event.

Event Details:

What:

   

Armed Intruder Safety Best Practices

When:

   

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14

Where:

   

Zion Hill Baptist Church

 

   

6175 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331

The event is part of an ongoing series taking place throughout the United States in 2019.

About Church Mutual
Church Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1897, offers specialized insurance for religious organizations of all denominations, public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, senior living facilities, camps and conference centers and nonprofit and human services organizations throughout the United States. Church Mutual markets most lines of commercial property and liability insurance, including multi-peril, workers' compensation and commercial auto insurance. In addition to insurance, Church Mutual provides a spectrum of value-added solutions that benefit its customers. Church Mutual holds the following honors:

  • A.M. Best Company "A" (excellent) rating
  • BenchmarkPortal Top 10 National Customer Service Center
  • Wisconsin 75 by Deloitte US, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019
  • Wisconsin 75 by Deloitte US 2019 Distinguished Performer: Innovation
  • Futuremakers Partner, by Wisconsin Technical College System
  • Celent Model Insurer for innovation and emerging technologies
  • Award in Innovation for entrepreneurialism and innovation, by National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:08aLUPUS RESEARCH ALLIANCE : Response to Positive Data from Phase 3 Anifrolumab Trial Presented at 2019 ACR/ARP Annual Meeting
PR
11:07aEDGARS STORES : in 17 Percent Sales Decline Due to Depressed Govt Wages
AQ
11:07aSmaller, thinner, less sweet snacks? Mondelez makes health drive
RE
11:06aAFCON : Big Blow for Warriors
AQ
11:05aMORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:05aSILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:03aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk COO Soren Toft Resigns
DJ
11:03aVislink Technologies Renews Three-Year Service Contracts with 12 UK Police Forces to Support Airborne Data Link (ADL) Infrastructure
GL
11:02aCOMMERCEWEST BANK : Recognized as One of the Fastest Growing Public Companies
BU
11:02aSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – CARB, AYR, WMGI, WLH
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : core profits up 95% in first results since IPO
2FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit $30 billion, on track for record
3Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
4Oil falls after Trump plays down optimistic China trade reports
5BMW AG : Germany's Chinese growth engine stalls

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group