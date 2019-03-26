Church Mutual Program Provides Pathway to Free Four-Year Degree

Deadline to apply is April 12!

A Church Mutual Insurance Company program that provides students with fully-paid tuition and guaranteed employment after graduation now offers the additional benefit of a seamless transition to a four-year degree.

Students in the Church Mutual IT Scholars Program can start at Northcentral Technical College (NTC) and then fully transfer their credits to University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (UWSP) to finish with a bachelor’s degree, thanks to an articulation agreement recently signed between the two schools.

Established in 2015, the IT Scholars Program offers 100 percent paid college tuition for students completing certain information technology (IT) degrees at NTC and then UWSP. Applications are currently being accepted through April 12 for this year’s program, which is open to qualifying high school seniors across Wisconsin.

The IT Scholars Program is designed to support the educational goals of students enrolling in either the IT-Software Developer or IT-Network Specialist programs at NTC during the fall 2019 semester who intend to complete their degrees at UWSP. In exchange for free tuition, participants work part-time in Church Mutual’s IT department while attending college and obtain full-time employment at Church Mutual upon graduation.

“The IT Scholars Program definitely gave me the opportunity to get a four-year college degree, as well as maintain a standing in the field and learn along the way,” said Remington Mueller. “It also gave me the opportunity to have a position in the field of my choice with a very reputable and steady company, Church Mutual.”

Mueller is one of several students who have been selected as an IT Scholar during the past three years. After earning an associate degree, IT Scholars can transfer to a four-year partner college to complete a bachelor’s degree in an IT program and, upon graduation, receive full-time employment with Church Mutual. Scholars agree to work for a time frame equal to the time frame they receive support from Church Mutual during college.

“We are proud to partner with NTC and UWSP to provide an opportunity for students to earn their college degree at no cost,” said Scott Names, senior vice president – Shared Services and chief information officer at Church Mutual. “The IT Scholars Program not only gives financial support to our local talent, it helps keep our skilled workforce employed in the area.”

The IT Scholars Program application will be available until April 12, 2019, and can be found online at www.churchmutual.com/scholarsprogram.

A video overview of the program can be seen here.

