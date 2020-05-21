Log in
Church Mutual Reports Strong 2019 Results

05/21/2020 | 02:40pm EDT

Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. (a stock insurer)1 announced strong 2019 results for its family of companies: Church Mutual ®, CM Regent Insurance Company™, CM Regent Solutions®, CM Vantage Specialty Insurance Company®, CM Solutions Insurance Agency® and CM Select Insurance Company® during its annual meeting streamed live from the company’s headquarters in Merrill May 20.

Church Mutual reported impressive gains in 2019. “We are especially pleased with our good results on the heels of a challenging 2018,” said Rich Poirier, president and CEO. “We experienced fewer catastrophic weather events in 2019, and at the same time, we strengthened our business in each of our centers of excellence.”

Key highlights:

  • Direct written premium of $938.7 million.
  • A policyholders’ surplus at $679.4 million, up from $619.9 million.
  • Assets exceeding $2.026 billion.

In 2019, the company reaffirmed its commitment to faith-based organizations while also expanding its footprint in the nonprofit and human services space. It continues to serve camps, conference centers and senior living communities as well.

“As we look toward our 125th anniversary in less than two years, we couldn’t be more pleased with how our business continues to thrive and evolve to meet our customers’ changing needs,” said Kevin Root, executive vice president – Operations. “Our continued focus on innovation remains a differentiator. From water and temperature sensors to our CM Wildfire protection program, we are helping to prevent claims before they occur. Our customers avoid disruption and devastation, allowing them to continue serving their members and communities.”

“Being in the business of protecting those who serve others means we have their backs so they can focus on the good work they do,” Poirier stressed. “Maybe that’s why we’re driven by a higher order and powered by purpose to not only protect our policyholders, but also to do what we can to improve the places where we live and work. We do this by providing employees with paid time off to volunteer and by supporting organizations that make a difference in peoples’ lives through our CM CARES foundation.”

Additional details can be found in Church Mutual’s 2019 annual report.

1Church Mutual is a stock insurer whose policyholders are members of the parent mutual holding company formed on 1/1/2020. S.I. = a stock insurer.

About Church Mutual

Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I., founded in 1897, offers specialized insurance for religious organizations of all denominations, public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, senior living facilities, camps and conference centers, and nonprofit and human services organizations throughout the United States. Church Mutual markets most lines of commercial property and liability insurance, including multi-peril, workers' compensation and commercial auto insurance. In addition to insurance, Church Mutual provides a spectrum of value-added solutions that benefit its customers. Church Mutual holds the following honors:

  • A.M. Best Company "A" (excellent) rating
  • BenchmarkPortal Top 10 National Customer Service Center
  • Wisconsin 75 Top Private Company by Deloitte US, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019
  • Wisconsin 75 Distinguished Performer: Innovation by Deloitte US 2019
  • Futuremakers Partner by Wisconsin Technical College System
  • Celent Model Insurer for innovation and emerging technologies
  • Award in Innovation for entrepreneurialism and innovation by National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies
  • 2018-2019 Employer of the Year by Northcentral Technical College

 


© Business Wire 2020
