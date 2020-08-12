Church Mutual® responds to pressing community food and basic item needs throughout the U.S.

Company donates more than 75% of pledged $500K through its ‘COVID-19 Protecting the Greater Good Recovery Fund’

The Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I.1, through its charitable foundation, has donated $380,000 to hundreds of 501(c)3 nonprofits, primarily to alleviate food and basic item needs around the country in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May 2020, the company created a $500,000 “COVID-19 Protecting the Greater Good Recovery Fund” to address pressing needs throughout the nation stemming from the global pandemic. The Fund has received a high volume of requests from religious, education, nonprofit/human services, senior living and camp organizations. The Fund has already distributed $380,000 to organizations in need. The remainder of allocated money in the Fund will be distributed to eligible nonprofits throughout the rest of the year.

Community food pantries and meal providers sent the greatest number of funding requests. To date, Church Mutual has provided almost 70 percent of the $380,000 to 445 organizations helping to alleviate hunger. The Fund also allocated resources to Feeding America, an organization with national reach.

“At our core, Church Mutual is driven by purpose – and throughout the United States we’re seeing community nonprofit organizations with an overwhelming need where we can help,” said Rich Poirier, president and CEO of Church Mutual. “Community hunger and the lack of basic items is an issue we need to address. We’re committed to that effort, and I’m humbled by our team rising to the challenge and supporting these incredible organizations providing access to food and essentials at the community level.”

In addition to donating to organizations that provide food and essentials, funds were directed toward organizations that provide community support, personal protective equipment, support to the elderly and/or homeless, mental health programs and support to essential workers.

Almost a quarter of the donations were directed to 136 organizations that serve African American, Hispanic and Asian populations, seriously impacted by the pandemic.

Concluded Poirier, “Our foundation provides a way for Church Mutual to give back and provide financial support to religious, educational and charitable activities that advance the human condition. Now, more than ever, that support is crucial for our communities.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200812005607/en/