Church Pension Group to Host Mental Health Webinars on Psychological First Aid Strategies

05/18/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

The Church Pension Group (CPG), a financial services organization that serves the Episcopal Church, today announced that as part of its ongoing efforts to provide virtual learning to assist clergy and lay employees of the Church address topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will host two webinars focused on Psychological First Aid Strategies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005668/en/

Presented in conjunction with Aspire Indiana, Inc., the webinars are a World Health Organization-endorsed approach to post-crisis psychological distress that can be learned and practiced by anyone who wants to help others. All clergy, lay employees, and volunteers (wardens and vestry members) who serve the Episcopal Church are welcome to attend and can register at www.cpg.org/webinarseries.

“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for virtual mental health educational programs to support impacted clergy and lay employees of the Episcopal Church,” said Frank Armstrong, Chief Operating Officer of CPG. “We have designed a series of webinars to assist our clients during these challenging times and believe these two sessions may also benefit those who volunteer for the Church.”

The webinar will take place on Wednesday, May 20 from 12:00PM to 1:00PM ET and will be repeated on Thursday, May 21 from 3:00PM to 4:00PM ET. It will be hosted by Krishna Dholakia, Senior Health Education Specialist at the Church Pension Group, and feature Jody Horstman, Ph.D., Chief Clinical Officer at Aspire Indiana, Inc.

Psychological First Aid equips individuals with tools for listening, providing comfort and stability, and offering practical assistance and information on coping and support services. It helps individuals identify warning signs that indicate a need for professional mental health intervention and will assist them in recognizing the psychological impact that follows a traumatic event, allowing them to provide support both to those surrounding them and to themselves.

About Jody Horstman, Ph.D., HSPP

Jody Horstman is a licensed clinical psychologist and clinical addiction counselor. She joined Aspire Indiana, Inc., in March 2012 and serves as the Chief Clinical Officer. She has worked in community mental health in Indiana for 26 years and is a member of Indiana’s State Disaster Mental Health Team and a trainer of Psychological First Aid.

About The Church Pension Group

The Church Pension Group (CPG) is a financial services organization that serves the Episcopal Church. It maintains three lines of business—employee benefits, property and casualty insurance, and publishing. CPG provides retirement, health, life insurance, and related benefits for clergy and lay employees of the Episcopal Church, as well as property and casualty insurance, and book and music publishing, including the official worship materials of the Church. Follow CPG on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn. cpg.org


© Business Wire 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved.