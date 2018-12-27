Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization: The Inside Look at Florida's Foster Care System

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 08:19pm CET

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “It’s broken,” said an infuriated audience member in denouncing Florida’s privatized foster care system. On November 29, 2018, to raise awareness of the flaws in the foster care system, The Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay held a screening of the documentary Foster Shock, directed by Mari Frankel, to raise awareness of the issue. Tammi Martin, Guardian ad litem, who works directly to represent foster children in the legal system, was present for the showing.

Foster Shock is a series of interviews with teens who have “aged out” of the foster care system, giving you the inside look of what it’s like to grow up in foster care in Florida. The abuse and neglect of the privatized system was documented in the film, as well as vendors taking advantage of state funding. “We’re nuts to be doing it,” said a parent—requesting anonymity—who’s been fostering for 15 years, “but we love these kids.”

“We need to be a catalyst for change,” Martin told the audience, adding that a way to change the lives of foster kids is by using The Way to Happiness, a non-religious common sense guide, by L. Ron Hubbard. “It’s their morals and support,” said Martin. “I’ve had more than a few of my kids thank me for giving them the book.”

Pat Harney 
Public Affairs Director
727-467-6860


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:29pUCORE RARE METALS : Announces Agreement to Pay Consulting Fees by Issuing Shares
AQ
09:26pCIO SUMMIT : HMG Strategy Publishes its 2019 Leadership and Technology Research Agendas for CIOs and Technology Executives to Lead, Reimagine and Reinvent the Future State Enterprise
PR
09:24pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Dec 27
DJ
09:21pZhiyun Has Announced Crane 3-Lab Handheld Stabilizer for DSLR Cameras; Exclusively Available at B&H
BU
09:17pENCANA : Up 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2016 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:15pONCBIOMUNE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09:14pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices drop as U.S. stock markets retreat
RE
09:14pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices drop as U.S. stock markets retreat
RE
09:13pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices drop as U.S. stock markets retreat
RE
09:11pCADIZ INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
2SEABOARD CORP : Hog industry worldwide getting slaughtered in trade war
3HEXO CORP : HEXO reaches construction and licensing milestones for its massive 1 million sq. ft. greenhouse &n..
4VINCI : France's Vinci in $3.7 billion swoop on UK's Gatwick airport
5ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : Most shorted stocks log record gain as Wall Street surges

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.