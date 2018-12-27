Log in
Church of Scientology Participated in Happy Thanksgiving Honoring Community Service

12/27/2018

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neighborhood hero O’Neal Larkin held his annual pre-Thanksgiving dinner for the whole Clearwater community on November 18, 2018. Thousands of Clearwater residents, including Chief of Police Daniel Slaughter, City Manager Bill Horne and Clearwater Mayor George Cretekos, converged on Larkin’s home to come together as a community.

As thousands of people lined-up to be fed, Larkin called up name after name and volunteer after volunteer to the stage, people who had helped him or the community during the year.  He also thanked the Scientology Volunteer Ministers for their work during Hurricane Irma.

“I must say how proud I am of this community,” said Marva McWhite, past president of the NAACP Clearwater Upper/Pinellas County Branch on stage as she received a community service award from Larkin. “We have made tremendous progress. You have come together and proven that we are a village.”

Anthony Burney, the president of the Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood Center Coalition, who was also awarded, said O’Neal “recognizes the people and the less fortunate. When we get everyone included, everyone coming together for the human race—that’s how it should be.”

© GlobeNewswire 2018
