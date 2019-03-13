Log in
Church of Scientology's Charity Coalition Fosters a United Force for Good

03/13/2019 | 03:24pm EDT

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, March 20, the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization will hold the bi-monthly Tampa Bay Charity Coalition Luncheon, a networking event for nonprofit organizations and charities, inside the Crystal Ballroom of the historic Fort Harrison. The Charity Coalition, now in its fifth year, seeks to develop a united force of nonprofits through networking; bringing nonprofit leaders to one location where they can collaborate and share resources. The luncheon begins at 11:30AM and there is no cost to attend.

Tampa Bay Charity Coalitions
Guests at the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition luncheons network to meet like-minded individuals and begin working on community projects. Held bi-monthly, the next luncheon will be held on Wednesday the 21st of March.


Approximately 50 nonprofits from the Tampa Bay Area are expected, covering a wide range of charitable endeavors – from helping at-risk youth to environmental organizations to helping victims of human trafficking. Organizations such as the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Police Athletic League, the Butterfly Effect of Golf, My Hope Chest and the PACE Center for Girls will be in attendance.

“The Charity Coalition’s mission is based on the words of Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard, ‘A community that pulls together can make a better society for all,’” said Dylan Pires, Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization. “The Coalition seeks to improve our community through the combined efforts of all area nonprofits. After all, our community is where each of us lives and it will only be as good or as bad as we make it.”

This time, a live panel of veteran nonprofit leaders will participate in an open Q & A, sharing their challenges and successful actions.

For more information please contact Dylan Pires at (727) 467-6860 or dylanpires@churchofscientology.net.

About the Church of Scientology:

The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 nations. Based on L. Ron Hubbard's words, "A community that pulls together can make a better society for all," the Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs and community events. To learn more, visit www.scientology-fso.org.

For more information
Contact: Dylan Pires
(727) 467-6860

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8c6de21-2d22-462d-aca3-bbf3a498dc35


