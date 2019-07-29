Churchill Expands Capital Markets Efforts, Hires Jessica Nels as Principal

Industry Veteran to Strengthen Firm’s Capital Markets and Syndication Capabilities as a Result of Strong Growth in Lead Agent Activity

Churchill Asset Management LLC (“Churchill”), a majority-owned affiliate of Nuveen focused on originating, underwriting and managing middle market senior loan investments, today announced that Jessica Nels has joined the firm as a Principal in the Capital Markets and Syndication team. Based in Chicago, Ms. Nels will be responsible for middle market club transactions, syndication and lender relationship management on behalf of Churchill, reporting to Randy Schwimmer, Head of Origination and Capital Markets.

After a record setting year, Churchill is on track for a strong 2019. Year-to-date, the firm has closed and/or committed over $1.6 billion in 59 investments (including 29 new platforms), a significant number of which were in a lead or co-lead agent capacity. Ms. Nels’ addition will strengthen Churchill’s capital markets and syndication capabilities as the firm continues to grow its origination activity and expand its investment portfolio.

Ms. Nels brings over 15 years of experience in deal structuring, underwriting, originating, syndicating and managing cash flow transactions for private equity-backed middle market companies to this newly created role. Prior to joining Churchill, Ms. Nels was a Director at Twin Brook Capital Partners, the middle market direct lending subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co. At Twin Brook, Ms. Nels was responsible for the structuring and syndication of debt facilities along with sourcing new investment opportunities. Prior to that, Ms. Nels held positions at BMO Healthcare Sponsor Finance and GE Antares Capital.

“The middle market lending landscape continues to evolve, creating increased demand for reliable financing partners,” said Schwimmer. “Churchill’s capital markets efforts are organized around delivering fully underwritten solutions to our sponsor partners, while also investing in club financings and syndications. Jessica’s deep relationships and background in the middle market will be integral as we continue to expand our leading direct lending platform to best meet the needs of our clients. We are excited to have Jessica join our team and look forward to continuing to provide our private equity sponsor clients with best-in-class deal execution expertise.”

Ms. Nels earned her MBA in Finance and Economics from the University of Chicago and BA in Finance and Accounting from the University of Wisconsin – Madison. She also holds a CPA and Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification.

Churchill is currently among a limited number of middle market lenders who have the capability to consistently hold up to $150 million per investment and underwrite transactions up to $200 million. The firm is led by a senior investment team that has worked together for over 13 years and has deep experience in middle market lending, averaging over 25 years of experience. To date, the Churchill team has collectively invested over $11 billion in middle market senior loans across approximately 600 transactions.

About Churchill Asset Management LLC

Based in New York, Churchill Asset Management LLC, a majority-owned affiliate of Nuveen (the asset management division of TIAA) is a leading provider of senior and unitranche debt financing for middle market companies, particularly those backed by top-tier private equity sponsors. Churchill has $6.5 billion of committed capital under management and has broad experience in all aspects of the middle market financing business, including origination, structuring, credit analysis, syndication, and deal monitoring and oversight. More information can be found at www.churchillam.com.

