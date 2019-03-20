Churchill Mortgage : Announces Joint Venture with American Home Title to Create Churchill Title Solutions

Churchill Mortgage, a leader in the mortgage industry providing conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 46 states, announced a joint venture with American Home Title to found Churchill Title Solutions, a title company intended to streamline the origination process and create a secure mortgage experience for borrowers, real estate agents and lenders.

Available to all lenders in every U.S. state, Churchill Title Solutions will provide borrowers the option of pursuing a digital mortgage, streamlining (or entirely eliminating) some tedious processes associated with traditional title management, while expediting lenders’ time to close. In addition, the joint venture will close potential security gaps within the mortgage process and help lenders and real estate agents provide borrowers with peace of mind that their information is safe and secure.

“With the engagement and commitment of both companies’ staff and leadership, we’ve established a synergistic joint venture that will allow Churchill Title Solutions to become an integrated part of Churchill’s streamlined origination process,” said Jack Goisse, president of American Home Title. “This joint venture will employ solutions to ensure efficiency, security and transparency to all stakeholders providing a consistent and stress free experience.”

“There is a vital need within the mortgage industry to centralize the various silos through which sensitive information travels and create a consistent, streamlined borrower experience,” said Matt Clarke, CFO and COO of Churchill Mortgage. “Considering our companies’ mutual dedication to trust, honesty, hard work and integrity, this joint venture will build upon our strengths and help us better serve the mortgage industry as a whole.”

About Churchill Mortgage®

Founded in 1992, Churchill Mortgage is a privately-owned company by its more than 350 employees. A full-service and financially sound leader in the mortgage industry, the company provides conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 46 states. As heard on personal finance expert and author Dave Ramsey’s nationally syndicated radio show, the lender’s mission is to help borrowers achieve debt-free homeownership and build wealth through a smarter mortgage plan, regardless of their starting point. Churchill Mortgage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Churchill Holdings, Inc.

Churchill Mortgage’s notable achievements include recognitions as a “Top Lender” by Scotsman Guide: Residential, a six-time “Top Workplace” by The Tennessean and a “Top 100 Private Company” and “Best in Business” by the Nashville Business Journal. For more information about Churchill Mortgage, visit www.churchillmortgage.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter @ChurchillMtg, Instagram and Facebook.

