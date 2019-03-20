Churchill Mortgage : Announces Joint Venture with American Home Title to Create Churchill Title Solutions

Churchill
Mortgage, a leader in the mortgage industry providing conventional,
FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 46 states, announced a
joint venture with American
Home Title to found Churchill
Title Solutions, a title company intended to streamline the
origination process and create a secure mortgage experience for
borrowers, real estate agents and lenders.
Available to all lenders in every U.S. state, Churchill Title Solutions
will provide borrowers the option of pursuing a digital mortgage,
streamlining (or entirely eliminating) some tedious processes associated
with traditional title management, while expediting lenders’ time to
close. In addition, the joint venture will close potential security gaps
within the mortgage process and help lenders and real estate agents
provide borrowers with peace of mind that their information is safe and
secure.
“With the engagement and commitment of both companies’ staff and
leadership, we’ve established a synergistic joint venture that will
allow Churchill Title Solutions to become an integrated part of
Churchill’s streamlined origination process,” said Jack Goisse,
president of American Home Title. “This joint venture will employ
solutions to ensure efficiency, security and transparency to all
stakeholders providing a consistent and stress free experience.”
“There is a vital need within the mortgage industry to centralize the
various silos through which sensitive information travels and create a
consistent, streamlined borrower experience,” said Matt Clarke, CFO and
COO of Churchill Mortgage. “Considering our companies’ mutual dedication
to trust, honesty, hard work and integrity, this joint venture will
build upon our strengths and help us better serve the mortgage industry
as a whole.”
About Churchill Mortgage®
Founded in 1992, Churchill Mortgage is a privately-owned company by its
more than 350 employees. A full-service and financially sound leader in
the mortgage industry, the company provides conventional, FHA, VA and
USDA residential mortgages across 46 states. As heard on personal
finance expert and author Dave Ramsey’s nationally syndicated radio
show, the lender’s mission is to help borrowers achieve debt-free
homeownership and build wealth through a smarter mortgage plan,
regardless of their starting point. Churchill Mortgage is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Churchill Holdings, Inc.
Churchill Mortgage’s notable achievements include recognitions as a “Top
Lender” by Scotsman Guide: Residential, a six-time “Top
Workplace” by The Tennessean and a “Top 100 Private Company” and
“Best in Business” by the Nashville Business Journal. For more
information about Churchill Mortgage, visit www.churchillmortgage.com
or follow the company on LinkedIn,
Twitter @ChurchillMtg,
Instagram
and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005413/en/