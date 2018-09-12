Churchill Mortgage : Launches Denver Branch to Strengthen Borrower Service and Community Outreach

Churchill
Mortgage announced its newest branch in Denver at 8795 Ralston Road,
Arvada, Co. 80002. Churchill is a leader in the mortgage industry
providing conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 46
states.
Neil Christiansen will serve as branch manager for Churchill’s
operations in Denver. With more than 15 years of qualified mortgage
experience, Christiansen’s team will help Denver borrowers create a smarter
mortgage plan and guide them on the path to debt-free homeownership
in Denver’s hyper-competitive market. Christiansen, prior to his role at
Churchill Mortgage, served as Branch Manager for Citywide Home Loans
from 2014 to 2018 and Founder and CEO of Capital Financial Network
between 2001 and 2014. Also joining Churchill’s Denver branch is Caroline
Gaffney as Processor.
“The mortgage industry is in a stage of dramatic change as buyer
competition forces lenders to adopt new technologies and strategies to
bring additional value for borrowers,” said Christiansen. “Churchill
understands and recognizes this need through efforts such as the Certified
Homebuyer Program and Churchill
Mortgage mobile app (Apple
App Store). We look forward to bringing these services and more to
the Denver market.”
“With prices continuing to rise in markets such as Denver, it’s
important for borrowers to work with their mortgage lender early in the
home buying process to ensure a smooth, high-quality experience,” said
Mike Hardwick, president of Churchill Mortgage. “Christiansen has worked
in the Denver market for more than 15 years and is well-equipped to lead
Churchill’s efforts in the area.”
About Churchill Mortgage®
Founded in 1992, Churchill Mortgage is a privately-owned company by its
more than 350 employees. A full-service and financially sound leader in
the mortgage industry, the company provides conventional, FHA, VA and
USDA residential mortgages across 46 states. As heard on personal
finance expert and author Dave Ramsey’s nationally syndicated radio
show, the lender’s mission is to help borrowers achieve debt-free
homeownership and build wealth through a smarter mortgage plan,
regardless of their starting point. Churchill Mortgage is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Churchill Holdings, Inc.
Churchill Mortgage’s notable achievements include recognitions as a “Top
Lender” by Scotsman Guide: Residential, a six-time “Top
Workplace” by The Tennessean and a “Top 100 Private Company” and
“Best in Business” by the Nashville Business Journal. For more
information about Churchill Mortgage, visit www.churchillmortgage.com
or follow the company on LinkedIn,
Twitter @ChurchillMtg,
Instagram
and Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchillmortgage.
