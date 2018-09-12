Churchill Mortgage : Launches Denver Branch to Strengthen Borrower Service and Community Outreach

Churchill Mortgage announced its newest branch in Denver at 8795 Ralston Road, Arvada, Co. 80002. Churchill is a leader in the mortgage industry providing conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 46 states.

Neil Christiansen will serve as branch manager for Churchill’s operations in Denver. With more than 15 years of qualified mortgage experience, Christiansen’s team will help Denver borrowers create a smarter mortgage plan and guide them on the path to debt-free homeownership in Denver’s hyper-competitive market. Christiansen, prior to his role at Churchill Mortgage, served as Branch Manager for Citywide Home Loans from 2014 to 2018 and Founder and CEO of Capital Financial Network between 2001 and 2014. Also joining Churchill’s Denver branch is Caroline Gaffney as Processor.

“The mortgage industry is in a stage of dramatic change as buyer competition forces lenders to adopt new technologies and strategies to bring additional value for borrowers,” said Christiansen. “Churchill understands and recognizes this need through efforts such as the Certified Homebuyer Program and Churchill Mortgage mobile app (Apple App Store). We look forward to bringing these services and more to the Denver market.”

“With prices continuing to rise in markets such as Denver, it’s important for borrowers to work with their mortgage lender early in the home buying process to ensure a smooth, high-quality experience,” said Mike Hardwick, president of Churchill Mortgage. “Christiansen has worked in the Denver market for more than 15 years and is well-equipped to lead Churchill’s efforts in the area.”

About Churchill Mortgage®

Founded in 1992, Churchill Mortgage is a privately-owned company by its more than 350 employees. A full-service and financially sound leader in the mortgage industry, the company provides conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 46 states. As heard on personal finance expert and author Dave Ramsey’s nationally syndicated radio show, the lender’s mission is to help borrowers achieve debt-free homeownership and build wealth through a smarter mortgage plan, regardless of their starting point. Churchill Mortgage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Churchill Holdings, Inc.

Churchill Mortgage’s notable achievements include recognitions as a “Top Lender” by Scotsman Guide: Residential, a six-time “Top Workplace” by The Tennessean and a “Top 100 Private Company” and “Best in Business” by the Nashville Business Journal. For more information about Churchill Mortgage, visit www.churchillmortgage.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter @ChurchillMtg, Instagram and Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchillmortgage.

