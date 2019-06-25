Churchill Mortgage : Named a “Top Workplace” by The Tennessean for Seventh Consecutive Year

Churchill Mortgage has been recognized as a “Top Workplace” by The Tennessean for the seventh consecutive year. The Tennessean assesses companies based on positive employee feedback gathered through anonymous surveys administered by Energage, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools.

“Top Workplaces is more than just recognition,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. “Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement.”

Churchill Mortgage offers a smarter career path for its employees by supporting mortgage professionals at new and existing branches with thorough training and equipping them with proven, executable strategies that grow their business and ensure they are backed by world-class operations, compliance and sales teams. Additionally, Churchill offers an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) program, now in its seventh year, allowing employees to benefit from their success and personal investment in the company in the form of annual allocations of stock in the parent company, which provides them with a long-term retirement investment.

“Becoming a Top Workplace isn’t something organizations can buy,” Claffey said. “It’s an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It’s a big deal.”

“Working for a company like Churchill Mortgage is inspiring,” said Stephanie Christian, Director of Sales Conversion for Churchill Mortgage. “They truly value people over profits, which is reflected across the entire organization and through the close relationships built with borrowers. The environment here has cultivated a culture and commitment to mentoring borrowers throughout their journey towards debt-free homeownership. At the end of the day, helping someone achieve financial freedom is truly rewarding.”

“What sets Churchill Mortgage apart from other lenders isn’t just their close relationships with borrowers, but their dedication and support to help them achieve debt-free homeownership,” said Teresa Smith, Customer Care Specialist at Churchill Mortgage. “Additionally, Churchill truly cares about its team, providing opportunities for career advancement and continued education. This appreciation for employees makes it a great place to work.”

Churchill provides employees with other benefits such as continuing education courses and resources designed to expand all employees’ knowledge of the industry and equip each with the tools necessary to support any and all borrowers. The lender is committed to coaching, educating and mentoring the different types of homebuyers with the heart of a teacher, and providing products that facilitate smarter mortgage decisions before, during and after the initial transaction, creating a life-long customer-lender relationship. Doing so starts with the right resources for employees.

“Recognition alone as a top workplace is an accomplishment, but to be named seven years in a row is a testament to our dedication to cultivating an outstanding team and environment,” said Mike Hardwick, president of Churchill Mortgage. “Our employees are our most important assets and what allows us to deliver service unlike other lenders. Their commitment to this service has led to tremendous growth where we can better assist communities nationwide in achieving their home-buying goals. We aim to continue that tradition.”

The Tennessean published the complete list of Top Workplaces on June 23.

About Churchill Mortgage®

Founded in 1992, Churchill Mortgage is a privately owned company by its more than 400 employees. A full-service and financially sound leader in the mortgage industry, the company provides conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 46 states. As heard on personal finance expert and author Dave Ramsey’s nationally syndicated radio show, the lender’s mission is to help borrowers achieve debt-free homeownership and build wealth through a smarter mortgage plan, regardless of their starting point. Churchill Mortgage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Churchill Holdings, Inc.

Churchill Mortgage’s notable achievements include recognitions as a “Top Lender” by Scotsman Guide: Residential, a seven-time “Top Workplace” by The Tennessean and a “Top 100 Private Company” and “Best in Business” by the Nashville Business Journal. For more information about Churchill Mortgage, visit www.churchillmortgage.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter @ChurchillMtg and Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchillmortgage.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190625005186/en/