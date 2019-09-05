Churchill Mortgage :® Partners with Sackcloth & Ashes, Announces Fundraiser

Churchill Mortgage, a leader in the mortgage industry providing conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 46 states, announced its collaboration with Sackcloth & Ashes, a Salem, OR-based nonprofit organization that aims to donate one million blankets to homeless shelters by 2024 through its “Blanket the United States” campaign.

Founder of Sackcloth & Ashes, Bob Dalton, was inspired to help the homeless population when his mother, a hardworking single mother, found herself living on the streets in 2013. Because of his mother's story, Bob realized that not all people choose to become homeless, some people just need a second chance. He was inspired to call his local homeless shelters to ask what they needed most - they all said blankets. Founded in 2018, Sackcloth & Ashes, donates a blanket to local homeless shelters for every blanket purchased.

Churchill Mortgage is working with Sackcloth & Ashes to give blankets as closing gifts to homebuyers. Each gifted blanket will also provide a blanket to the homeless shelter of the homebuyer’s choice, helping Sackcloth & Ashes reach its goal of one million blankets.

To celebrate this partnership and further raise awareness, Churchill Mortgage’s West Region Headquarters in Lake Oswego is hosting an event on September 5 at 6 p.m.

There will be discounted Sackcloth & Ashes blankets available for purchase, refreshments provided by Double Circle Whiskey and Pete’s Mountain Winery, and live music by Toast and Jam. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to hear Bob Dalton speak about his inspiration for developing the organization.

“At Churchill, we believe in core values like caring, honesty, respect and love for one’s neighbor,” said Andrew Edwards, Marketing Program Manager, Northwest Region of Churchill Mortgage. “We’re thrilled to work with Bob and Sackcloth & Ashes and look forward to supporting their initiatives.”

“Whether donating time or resources to local charities, families and individuals in need, giving back to our communities is one of our top priorities,” said Mike Hardwick, founder and president of Churchill Mortgage. “Our partnerships with organizations such as Sackcloth & Ashes allow us to positively impact thousands of lives and, collectively, make a greater difference in our world.”

About Churchill Mortgage®

Founded in 1992, Churchill Mortgage is a privately-owned company by its more than 350 employees. A full-service and financially sound leader in the mortgage industry, the company provides conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 46 states. As heard on personal finance expert and author Dave Ramsey’s nationally syndicated radio show, the lender’s mission is to help borrowers achieve debt-free homeownership and build wealth through a smarter mortgage plan, regardless of their starting point. Churchill Mortgage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Churchill Holdings, Inc.

Churchill Mortgage’s notable achievements include recognitions as a “Top Lender” by Scotsman Guide: Residential, a seven-time “Top Workplace” by The Tennessean, one of the “Best Mortgage Companies to Work For” by National Mortgage News and a “Top 100 Private Company” and “Best in Business” by the Nashville Business Journal. For more information about Churchill Mortgage, visit www.churchillmortgage.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter @ChurchillMtg, Instagram and Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchillmortgage.

About Sackcloth and Ashes

Founder of Sackcloth & Ashes, Bob Dalton, was inspired to help the homeless population when his mother, a hardworking single mother, found herself living on the streets in 2013. Because of his mother's story, Bob realized that not all people choose to become homeless, some people just need a second chance. He was inspired to call his local homeless shelters to ask what they needed most - they all said blankets. That's when he founded Sackcloth & Ashes. For every blanket you purchase, we give a blanket to your local homeless shelter. June 1st, 2018 Sackcloth & Ashes launched its first campaign called Blanket the United States. Our goal is to donate ONE MILLION blankets to homeless shelters by 2024. For more information, visit www.sackclothandashes.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005638/en/